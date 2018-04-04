This "Human Laser Cutter" Precisely Models Fruits With Amazing Geometric Designs

I happened to be in architecture school when the laser cutter was still a bit of a novelty for the inexperienced students in their first years of study. Sure, it saved you a lot up-close-and-personal-time with the X-Acto knife, but to unlock the true potential of the laser cutter one had to introduce a level of detail into the design or model that would otherwise be a nightmare to create by hand.

But here comes Japanese Instagram Fruit and Vegetable Carver gaku carving to make our jaws drop. How?! Why!? And on such an ephemeral canvas?! Who knows. But holy fractal if it isn't a work of geometric perfection. These videos capture levels of patience and precision that many only dream of.



Spoon & Tamago explains,

Japan has a rich tradition of food carving called mukimono. If you’ve ever eaten at a fancy restaurant in Japan you might have found a carrot carved into a bunny, garnishing your plate. But in the hands of Japanese artist Gaku, the art of fruit and vegetable carving is elevated to a new realm of edible creations.

A post shared by gaku carving (@gakugakugakugakugaku1) on Mar 14, 2018 at 9:44am PDT

A post shared by gaku carving (@gakugakugakugakugaku1) on Feb 18, 2018 at 7:59am PST

A post shared by gaku carving (@gakugakugakugakugaku1) on Dec 20, 2017 at 6:14am PST

A post shared by gaku carving (@gakugakugakugakugaku1) on Mar 6, 2018 at 6:23am PST

A post shared by gaku carving (@gakugakugakugakugaku1) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:59am PDT

A post shared by gaku carving (@gakugakugakugakugaku1) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

See more of gaku carving's incredible creations on Instagram!