World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Lithuania
  5. CLOUD ARCHITECTS
  6. 2019
  7. Peek Into This Contemporary Office Environment Through the "Eye" of this New Business Center Facade

Peek Into This Contemporary Office Environment Through the "Eye" of this New Business Center Facade

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Peek Into This Contemporary Office Environment Through the "Eye" of this New Business Center Facade
Save this picture!
Peek Into This Contemporary Office Environment Through the "Eye" of this New Business Center Facade, Courtesy of Cloud Architects
Courtesy of Cloud Architects

The contemporary work environment is evolving. This new office building from Cloud Architects captures the essence of this evolution through multiple green terraces, a large atrium, and elegant materiality. The U219 Business Center in Vilnius, Lithuania, provides 15,000 square meters of rentable area into two horizontal volumes. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cloud Architects
Courtesy of Cloud Architects

The main facade is dominated by a horizontal oval that acts as an "eye letting those inside look out and feel the activity and movement occurring in the street." Through the same glass "eye", the interior atrium presents itself to passers-by on the street invoking intrigue into the overall environment of the building. Open-access workspaces are also available on each floor where people can choose enclosed offices, open-plan workstations or even a workspace located within the open atrium.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cloud Architects
Courtesy of Cloud Architects

The aim of the building to create "a more productive, healthy and comfortable working environment" is evident in the incorporation of greenery both on the interior and exterior. Common spaces in the building provide a connection with nature through the arrangement of greenery and seating made of various stone forms. "Green leisure areas" feature a wide variety of aromas and colors providing a "refreshing space" to everyone: employees, visitors, and guests.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cloud Architects
Courtesy of Cloud Architects

The Business Center will be built along one of the "fastest-growing areas of Vilnius", Ukmergės Street, close to the city center. There is already a breadth of commercial development near the planned site for the office building, and transportation routes to and from the city center.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cloud Architects
Courtesy of Cloud Architects

News via: Cloud Architects.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Offices Office buildings Lithuania
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "Peek Into This Contemporary Office Environment Through the "Eye" of this New Business Center Facade" 07 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891868/peek-into-this-contemporary-office-environment-through-the-eye-of-this-new-business-center-facade/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »