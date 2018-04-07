Peek Into This Contemporary Office Environment Through the "Eye" of this New Business Center Facade

The contemporary work environment is evolving. This new office building from Cloud Architects captures the essence of this evolution through multiple green terraces, a large atrium, and elegant materiality. The U219 Business Center in Vilnius, Lithuania, provides 15,000 square meters of rentable area into two horizontal volumes.

The main facade is dominated by a horizontal oval that acts as an "eye letting those inside look out and feel the activity and movement occurring in the street." Through the same glass "eye", the interior atrium presents itself to passers-by on the street invoking intrigue into the overall environment of the building. Open-access workspaces are also available on each floor where people can choose enclosed offices, open-plan workstations or even a workspace located within the open atrium.

The aim of the building to create "a more productive, healthy and comfortable working environment" is evident in the incorporation of greenery both on the interior and exterior. Common spaces in the building provide a connection with nature through the arrangement of greenery and seating made of various stone forms. "Green leisure areas" feature a wide variety of aromas and colors providing a "refreshing space" to everyone: employees, visitors, and guests.

The Business Center will be built along one of the "fastest-growing areas of Vilnius", Ukmergės Street, close to the city center. There is already a breadth of commercial development near the planned site for the office building, and transportation routes to and from the city center.

Architects CLOUD ARCHITECTS

Location Ukmergės g. 219, Vilnius 07156, Lithuania

Area 15785.0 m2

Project Year 2019

News via: Cloud Architects.