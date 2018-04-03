World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Images Revealed of BIG's Latest New York City Skyscraper

Images Revealed of BIG's Latest New York City Skyscraper

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Images Revealed of BIG's Latest New York City Skyscraper
Save this picture!
Images Revealed of BIG's Latest New York City Skyscraper , Image <a href='https://newyorkyimby.com/2018/04/bjarke-ingels-designed-29th-5th-revealed-hfz-capitals-new-nomad-office-tower-at-3-west-29th-street.html'>via New York YIMBY</a>
Image via New York YIMBY

New York YIMBY has revealed initial renderings of BIG’s proposed office skyscraper at West 29th Street, New York, on the site of the old Bancroft Bank Building. Officially named “29th and 5th,” the scheme will offer a LEED-certified design focused on wellness and sustainability, featuring outdoor terraces stacked alongside a glass curtain façade.

Image <a href='https://newyorkyimby.com/2018/04/bjarke-ingels-designed-29th-5th-revealed-hfz-capitals-new-nomad-office-tower-at-3-west-29th-street.html'>via New York YIMBY</a> Image <a href='https://newyorkyimby.com/2018/04/bjarke-ingels-designed-29th-5th-revealed-hfz-capitals-new-nomad-office-tower-at-3-west-29th-street.html'>via New York YIMBY</a> Image <a href='https://newyorkyimby.com/2018/04/bjarke-ingels-designed-29th-5th-revealed-hfz-capitals-new-nomad-office-tower-at-3-west-29th-street.html'>via New York YIMBY</a> Image <a href='https://newyorkyimby.com/2018/04/bjarke-ingels-designed-29th-5th-revealed-hfz-capitals-new-nomad-office-tower-at-3-west-29th-street.html'>via New York YIMBY</a> + 8

Save this picture!
Image <a href='https://newyorkyimby.com/2018/04/bjarke-ingels-designed-29th-5th-revealed-hfz-capitals-new-nomad-office-tower-at-3-west-29th-street.html'>via New York YIMBY</a>
Image via New York YIMBY
Save this picture!
Image <a href='https://newyorkyimby.com/2018/04/bjarke-ingels-designed-29th-5th-revealed-hfz-capitals-new-nomad-office-tower-at-3-west-29th-street.html'>via New York YIMBY</a>
Image via New York YIMBY

Situated in Midtown Manhattan, in close proximity to the Empire State Building, the scheme seeks to “promote employee connectivity, communal workspaces, and fitness options that will pioneer a new frontier of wellness and sustainability within the workplace." The building will cover a footprint of 13,400 square feet (1250 square meters), allowing for green landscaping at ground level to surround the tower. Further landscaping is provided by outdoor terraces on all levels, formed by an adjacent platform structure rising alongside the glass-clad office skyscraper.

Save this picture!
Image <a href='https://newyorkyimby.com/2018/04/bjarke-ingels-designed-29th-5th-revealed-hfz-capitals-new-nomad-office-tower-at-3-west-29th-street.html'>via New York YIMBY</a>
Image via New York YIMBY
Save this picture!
Image <a href='https://newyorkyimby.com/2018/04/bjarke-ingels-designed-29th-5th-revealed-hfz-capitals-new-nomad-office-tower-at-3-west-29th-street.html'>via New York YIMBY</a>
Image via New York YIMBY

The scheme will join other BIG-designed schemes in New York City including “The Spiral,” a 65-story winding glass residential skyscraper for New York’s Hudson Yards neighborhood, and “The Eleventh,” BIG’s twisting residential towers located near Chelsea Piers, currently under construction.

News via: New York YIMBY

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Images Revealed of BIG's Latest New York City Skyscraper " 03 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891861/images-revealed-of-bigs-latest-new-york-city-skycraper/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »