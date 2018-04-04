World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Zoo
  4. Denmark
  5. Foster + Partners
  6. 2008
  7. Elephant House / Foster + Partners

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Elephant House / Foster + Partners

  • 00:00 - 4 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Elephant House / Foster + Partners
Save this picture!
Elephant House / Foster + Partners, © Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

© Nigel Young © Richard Davies © Richard Davies © Nigel Young + 40

  • Structural Engineers

    Rambøll with Buro Happold

  • Services

    Rambøll with Buro Happold

  • Landscape Architect

    Stig L Andersson Architects

  • Cost Consultant

    Davis Langdon LLP

  • Client

    Foundation Realdania for Copenhagen Zoo
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Richard Davies
© Richard Davies
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a historic royal park, adjacent to the Frederiksberg Palace, Copenhagen Zoo is among the oldest zoos in Europe and one of Denmark’s most popular cultural institutions, with 1.2 million visitors a year. Among the Zoo’s most visited inhabitants are the Indian elephants. The starting point for the design of this new Elephant House was to provide these magnificent animals with a healthy, stimulating environment and in the process to create easily accessible spaces from which visitors can see and enjoy them.

Save this picture!
© Richard Davies
© Richard Davies
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

Extensive research into elephants’ social patterns provided design cues. The tendency for bull elephants in the wild to roam away from the herd suggested a plan organised around two separate enclosures. These enclosures are dug into the sloping site, both to minimise the building’s physical impact in the landscape and to optimise its passive thermal performance. Covered with glazed domes, the spaces maintain a strong visual connection with the sky and changing patterns of daylight. From the entrance square visitors enter the foyer and are lead by ramps down into an educational space, with views into the enclosures along the way. At the end of this route, broad public terraces offer splendid views across the herd paddock. Barriers between the animals and visitors are discreet, and the paddock walls are concealed in a linear pool so that the visitor encounters the elephants as another ‘surprise’ in the landscape of the park.

Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

Significantly, the building sets new zoological standards in terms of the elephants’ physical well-being. The main enclosure enables the six cows and calves to congregate and sleep together, as they would in the wild, while the floors are heated to keep them dry and thus maintain the health of the animals’ feet. Other aspects of the design resulted from research into the elephants’ natural habitat. The paddocks recreate a section of dry riverbed as found at the edge of the rainforest – a favourite haunt of Asian elephants. With its mud holes, pools and shading objects, it is a place where the animals are able to play and interact freely.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Richard Davies
© Richard Davies
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning zoo Refurbishment Extension Denmark
Cite: "Elephant House / Foster + Partners" 04 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891843/elephant-house-foster-plus-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »