  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. SPACESPACE
  6. 2018
  Mushroom House / SPACESPACE

Mushroom House / SPACESPACE

  • 20:00 - 3 April, 2018
Mushroom House / SPACESPACE
Mushroom House / SPACESPACE, © Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

© Koichi Torimura

  • Architects

    SPACESPACE

  • Location

    Kawachinagano, Japan

  • Design

    Takanori Kagawa, Junko Kishigami

  • Design Team

    SPACESPACE

  • Area

    71.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Text description provided by the architects. We designed this house for a dual-career couple who have meals together only on every morning and their day off.
All people have their own timetables and these aren’t always accord with each other. So we think about the house which amplify the joys of life at the intersection of their time.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

This house is situated at the foot of a small mountain range where old folk dwellings line along the gently‐sloping topography unlike the new residential area leveled with rollers.
We aimed to let this house to participate in the row of old folk dwellings having formed this area’s traditional townscape, by plastering its exterior walls with the india ink mixing mortar having been used at those.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

This deformed pentagonal shape site is situated at the end of a sloping community road extending from the nearest station, and a telegraph pole is in the center of boundary line.
If we make the south garden, the north parking space, then a telegraph pole will overlap in the center of its facade. So we bifurcate the house volume around the pole, and one is located alongside the axis of the urban environment which is consist of city blocks and electric wires, and the other is steered to the axis of the natural environment (due east) for taking the morning sun and the scenery into the room.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Section
Section

There is a comparatively large kitchen in the ground floor because the act of cooking and eating is the center of their life and those ingredients are grown in the south garden used as a fruit and herb garden or in the near rental farm.
A rammed earth object which is made of the soil generated by construction is defined as a fence, bench, flower bed and stair extend their activities to exterior space.
This object also connects 2F private space to ground floor activities in the circulation pathway, and makes three dimensional diversified connection involving urban space unlike the interior wellhole which makes only visual connection.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Mushroom House / SPACESPACE" 03 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891837/mushroom-house-spacespace/> ISSN 0719-8884

