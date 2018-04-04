World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Kittiya Architects
  6. 2013
  7. Pichai House / Kittiya Architects

Pichai House / Kittiya Architects

  • 20:00 - 4 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pichai House / Kittiya Architects
Save this picture!
Pichai House / Kittiya Architects, © Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

© Soopakorn Srisakul © Soopakorn Srisakul © Soopakorn Srisakul © Soopakorn Srisakul + 19

  • Engineer

    Sawangrat Construction

  • Technical Material Consultant

    WP Supply

  • Client

    Pichai Charoenpong
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. Pichai House is located in the middle-density residential area of Bueng Kum in Bangkok, a neighborhood of detached houses, small apartment, factory, and undeveloped land.  The initial idea is to create a getaway place from the city’s potent mix of air pollution, high-temperatures, humidity, and rainy-season flooding, and to live harmoniously in the community.

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

THE CONCEPT is to create a compacted active core within an extended passive boundary.  A set of squared grid, oriented at 45-degree to its border was implied to the master plan, enlarging outdoor space and creating a triangle pocket gardens.  Simple geometry, while two squares are joined at the corner creating a primary layout, two identical volumes are vertically connecting by internal stairs and external ramp. 

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Considering microclimate, the house is raised on pillars to take advantage of natural light and ventilation.  Wall and opening arrangement gives it shades and activates the air flow.  The interior and landscape planning compliments the overall environment. 

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

In consequence, each room has its own lively private garden and shares with neighbors as a lighted-airy enclosure. By its spatiality, orienting architectural system, re-thinking shared a boundary and being responsive to its environment, this house aims to be a retreated living place that activates a lively environment for neighbors.

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "Pichai House / Kittiya Architects" 04 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891825/pichai-house-kittiya-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »