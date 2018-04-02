World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Meandering Skydeck Features in HASSELL's Competition-Winning Shenzhen District Masterplan

Meandering Skydeck Features in HASSELL's Competition-Winning Shenzhen District Masterplan

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Meandering Skydeck Features in HASSELL's Competition-Winning Shenzhen District Masterplan
Save this picture!
Meandering Skydeck Features in HASSELL's Competition-Winning Shenzhen District Masterplan, Courtesy of HASSELL
Courtesy of HASSELL

HASSELL has won a competition for the design of the Qianhai Mawan Mile, a business district for the Chinese “gateway city" of Shenzhen. Stretching over one mile (1.6 kilometers), the masterplan seeks to combine “lush parklands, new cultural buildings, and a meandering skydeck” in a vision centered on human-wellbeing.

Aimed particularly at attracting young, mobile residents in a rapidly-changing urban environment, the Mawan masterplan consists of integrated public spaces, neighborhood zones, pavilion buildings, and a mile-long (1.6-kilometer-long) skydeck weaving throughout the development.

Courtesy of HASSELL Courtesy of HASSELL Courtesy of HASSELL Courtesy of HASSELL + 12

Save this picture!
Courtesy of HASSELL
Courtesy of HASSELL
Save this picture!
Courtesy of HASSELL
Courtesy of HASSELL

Central to the urban scheme is a mile-long (1.6-kilometer-long) skydeck, envisioned as a “boulevard in the sky” to form connections between the masterplan, surrounding buildings, and a city-wide street network. The deck features an uninterrupted cycling and jogging path, in keeping with the underlying human-centered ethos of the scheme. A major public transport node has been included, prioritizing public mobility over private transport and other infrastructure.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of HASSELL
Courtesy of HASSELL
Save this picture!
Courtesy of HASSELL
Courtesy of HASSELL

Evidence of the scheme’s human-focused ethos also manifests in a wide range of social activities, with particular emphasis on relaxation. The masterplan’s neighborhood zones feature gardens, children’s play areas, group exercise areas, and piazzas with cafesrestaurants and art installations. Combined with a central, semi-outdoor entertainment district sunken below the Mawan Mile, these attractions offer “a counterpoint to streets dominated by retail.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of HASSELL
Courtesy of HASSELL
Save this picture!
Courtesy of HASSELL
Courtesy of HASSELL

At the southern end of the masterplan, a new cultural district comprises three pavilions, each with a form responding to its function and positioning. As well as being appointed design partner for the masterplanHASSELL will undertake the architectural design of the three pavilions, lending a common architectural language despite their diverse roles as a headquarters building, public exhibition hall, and multi-use cultural building.

News via: HASSELL

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Meandering Skydeck Features in HASSELL's Competition-Winning Shenzhen District Masterplan" 02 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891778/meandering-skydeck-features-in-hassells-competition-winning-shenzhen-district-masterplan/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »