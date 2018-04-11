Time-Lapse Follows the Demolition of Over 25 Buildings (And it is Even More Satisfying Than You Think)

As Shanghai works hard to become an international economic, financial, trade and shipping center of the world, the city powers behind to keep up with the ever-growing needs. Joe Natis’ video follows the demolition of the buildings that didn’t quite make the cut for the fast-paced 21st century living as soaring skyscrapers and developments take their place.

+ 41

In the video, the cranes can be seen effortlessly eating away at the buildings - as if they were built out of paper and sticks – as the new structures spout out of the ground in what seems seconds due to their incredibly efficient construction systems. Natis perfectly captures the monumental scale of the developments in his aerial documentary ‘Demolish.'

Over the years, Shanghai has been subject to many changes to evolve into the international metropolis it is today. The 20-year Shanghai Urban Masterplan in 1999 proposed to further develop the riverside, coastline and the Pudong New Area, which concerned urban restructuring to create “multiple centers” amidst the open central cities. The more recent masterplan schemes aim to reflect the opinions and advice of the people of Shanghai by setting in place many public participation mechanisms.

Story via: Joe Nafis.