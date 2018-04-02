Venice Biennale 2018: Collateral Events Announced

The Venice Biennale has released a list of 13 Collateral Events that will take place alongside the 16th International Architecture Exhibition, FREESPACE, curated by Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara and chaired by Paolo Baratta. Previews of the main event begin May 24th and 25th, with the exhibition open to the public from May 26th to November 25th, 2018.

The collateral events, each promoted by a non-profit sponsor, will take place across the city in an attempt to enrich the diversity of voices that characterize the Biennale.

Across Chinese Cities – The Community

The third chapter of the Across Chinese Cities program explores approaches to planning linked to the development of ‘communities’ as mechanisms that create new systems of social, economic and spatial belonging. Promoted by Beijing Design Week and curated by Beatrice Leanza (The Global School) and Michele Brunello (DONTSTOP Architettura), the exhibition presents a selection of case studies from urban as well as rural Chinese contexts based on integrated planning, and therefore on reconciliation, on policy based and community based approaches to organisation with the aims of inclusivity, empowerment and collective creativity. As part of the project, the ‘Guest City Suzhou’ chapter presents research carried out by a team of design practitioners which centers around the Pingjiang Road Regeneration Plan which collectively explores the city’s unique context of preserved traditions as a blueprint for future implementation.

Venue: Università IUAV di Venezia, Ca' Tron, Santa Croce, 1957

Promoter: Beijing Design Week

Borghi of Italy – NO(F)EARTHQUAKE

The new exhibition project Borghi of Italy – NO(F)EARTHQUAKE is dedicated to seismic preparedness, to securing the artistic and architectural heritage of our country as well as the revitalization of the architecturally symbolic places: Italian villages. The Freespace concept being launched by the 2018 Architecture Biennale curators is one linked to the idea of a ‘free and safe’ space, in which those who use or live in spaces – especially residents – can feel ‘free’: free from the fear of earthquakes and free to return and live in the most characteristic of Italian places which in this historic moment are at risk of being completely abandoned in favour of the new urban centres – new civitas – typically built far from their places of origin and realized in forms that are completely detached from their historic contexts. Borghi of Italy also presents the European Council of Art’s “BorgoAlive!” project, which is aimed at the sustainable revitalisation of a village and its surroundings, in which the preservation and restoration of a symbolic village building becomes the means for the reuse and regeneration of a historical centre that has been damaged and/or abandoned. This, in turn, becomes an opportunity to enhance the artistic and cultural resources of smaller urban centers and their hinterlands as well as an opportunity to kick-start economic and social growth, the development of local tourism and the repopulating of Italian villages.

Venue: InParadiso Gallery, Giardini della Biennale, Castello, 1260

Promoter: Concilio Europeo dell'Arte

Greenhouse Garden - Reflect, Project, Connect

Greenhouse Garden: Reflect, Project, Connect is an event consisting of an exhibition, a temporary wooden pavilion, by In Praise of Shadows architects, and a series of seminars and workshops on architecture, the built environment and the global goals of Agenda 2030, as well as how architecture and wood can be part of it. Plots, Prints, and Projections is the title of the exhibition at Serra dei Giardini. It will house a series of large-scale spatial installations that are the result of an investigation of the contemporary and challenging role of architectural representations and their translations to built form, in the meeting with the dynamic material wood and the manufacturing industry. This will entail architectural explorations of the transitions from architectural drawings, measuring’s, notations and virtual instructions for production to their material manifestation using wood as a primary material, and vice versa. Embedded in the history of architectural practice, different digital and analog modes of architectural representation continue to be techniques for understanding and investigating the discipline of architecture.

Venue: Serra dei Giardini, Castello,1254 (Via Giuseppe Garibaldi)

Promoter: Swedish Institute

Living with the Sky, Water and Mountain: Making Places in Yilan

The exhibitor Architect Sheng-Yuan Huang stated that “seeking freedom” served his fundamental philosophy of architecture and was shared with his colleagues at Yilan as the core value standing behind every creation. To them, “freedom” is not an abstract concept, and their “freedom” has allowed them to contribute their efforts to their society within 15-minutes driving distance in their real life. The exhibition will be presented with the following themes: condensing social memories- interventions via time; setting a datum- canopy as the new reference line; returning to the land- continuum in suspension of time.

These three themes were focusing on the making of public spaces, including the urban scale Canopy, Vascular Bundle Scheme and Cherry Orchard Cemetery. The result of these works was based on the learning from local residences and natural environments with a certain period of time for carefully shaping everyone’s everyday life.

Venue: Palazzo delle Prigioni, Castello, 4209 (San Marco)

Promoter: National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMoFA)

Primal Sonic Visions

Primal Sonic Visions aims to awaken a sense of wonder at the new sounds and forms of energy amongst the public by the primal power and beauty of wind, solar, hydro and thermal energy sources. Renowned international sound artist Bill Fontana, through high-resolution media artwork, explores many of the important types of renewable energy systems from a variety of geographic locations which celebrate the visually and sonically compelling aspects of these systems where the Earth is both client and architect. As people enter the space, they are met with a stirring experience that at first instills a sense of wonder, and later transforms into a deep reflection of the potential and power of these energy sources being used to secure a brighter future for our planet. This work comes at a particularly crucial point in time as the negative effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident. This work is a collaboration between the artist and IRENA in a unique aural and visual attempt to focus the public’s insight, and awaken a global emotional reaction to the environment. The exhibition will also include a media artwork with the new flood barrier system for Venice, MOSE.

Venue: Ca’ Foscari Esposizioni, Fondazione Università Ca’ Foscari, Dorsoduro, 3246

Promoter: International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

RCR. Dream and Nature_Catalonia in Venice

The RCR studio was awarded the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2017. In the light of this international recognition, we present an exhibition that introduces Rafael, Carme and Ramon's most intimate universe. The Biennale Architettura acts as a catalyst for all professionals that attend it to pursue inspiration, dreams, and intuitions. For this reason, it's so fascinating (and such an exercise in generosity) that extremely sensitive minds like those of Rafael, Carme and Ramon share their dreams and most enlightened aspirations. In Venice, for the first time ever, we are presenting the dreams of RCR. A utopia under construction.

Venue: Cantieri Navali, Castello, 40 (Calle Quintavalle)

Promoter: Institut Ramon Llull

Salon Suisse: En marge de l'architecture

In the long history of architecture, such moments have always proved most fruitful when the discourse opened up to external insights, to ideas and inventions from other scientific and artistic disciplines. Today, in light of the rapid and fundamental changes in society, economy, and politics, it is time to set sail again. If architecture is an island within the archipelago of the artistic and scientific disciplines, then the Salon Suisse 2018 is a ship that has left the harbor. From foreign shores, we will look back at architecture and explore its cultural and social relevance today. On this journey of discovery, we will encounter philosophers and anthropologists, writers, musicians and artists, comparatists and social researchers. By discussing their work and its link to architecture, the Salon Suisse will open new perspectives, not only on the potentials of architecture in the 21st century but also on the hidden connections that have always existed among the different disciplines.

Venue: Palazzo Trevisan degli Ulivi, Dorsoduro, 810 (Campo Sant' Agnese)

May 24, September 13 - 15, October 4 – 6, November 22 - 24

Promoter: Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia

The Happenstance

The Happenstance establishes a Freespace in the garden at the heart of Palazzo Zenobio, as a place to build new possibilities together for the freedoms we urgently need to claim – and demonstrating what can be built through mapping connections, bringing together needs, resources and ideas of Freespace in both Scotland and Venice. The space acts as an active archive (The Living Library of Ideas), where a team of Artists and Architects, experts in play, encourage everyone into a vital relationship with the built environment, using play as an active agent within the process of rethinking and reclaiming their Freespace. At the heart of Zenobio, you will find a focus on young people, their capacities, their needs, and their imagination harnessed to empower this energy in all of us. Our live programme includes animating other spaces out in the city. Likewise, the Outdoor Cinema screenings focus on inspiring examples of individuals, organizations, and situations that underscore this year’s Biennale Architettura theme. We have a proposition for the visitor to our garden - expect to get lucky. This is the art of Happenstance.

Venue: Collegio Armeno Moorat - Raphael, Palazzo Zenobio, Dorsoduro, 2597 (Fondamenta del Soccorso)

Promoter: Scottish Government

Unintended Architecture

The word "free space" illustrates the "interactive" changing landscape and the intricate relationship between people and space. Due to the passage of time, the change of social dynamic, and the imagination of space among generations, stagnant spaces have been transformed into spaces with vitality and local aroma. The "interaction" between people and space endue a profound meaning, which we named it Unintended Architecture. Macao, an increasingly internationalized city densely packed with high-rises, fragments of Unintended Architecture could still be found, which scattered in the densely populated housing, hid in the quiet urban gardens, evaded in the bustling bazaar and flashed in the old stepping stones. Our architecture exhibition purposely selected the "playing cards" as our basic design component, which symbolizes the rapidly growing economy in Macao. By manipulating "playing cards" in different forms and combinations, Unintended Architecture will be re-illustrated in an abstract manner.

Venue: Arsenale, Castello, 2126/A (Campo della Tana)

Promoter: Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao S.A.R. Government; Macao Museum of Art

Vertical Fabric: density in landscape

Vertical Fabric: "density in landscape" demonstrates the urban conditions of Hong Kong and explores the freespace through towers. 100 Exhibitors, including architects from Hong Kong and overseas, are invited to design their towers of freespace, making statements on tower typology in the vertical city. 100 white tower models of 2.0 meters in height are open for the 100 exhibitors to re-define the spatial potential while maintaining its envelope as a collective urban form. The exhibition manifests innovation within constraints while generating extraordinary spaces from ordinary from. By installing 100 towers marching along the courtyard extending into of exhibition rooms, the venue illustrates the compactness of Hong Kong’s urban form and provides a platform of dialogue with the world, shaping a discourse of Hong Kong’s urbanism and vertical architecture. It also provides architects with opportunities to re-think the design of tower beyond, incubating visions when facing global challenges in technology, environment, and society.

Venue: Arsenale, Castello, 2126 (Campo della Tana)

Promoter: Hong Kong Arts Development Council

What makes a home?

“Human Shelter” a global cinematic journey exploring the role of the home for people facing large-scale change. It is a curious quest for knowledge and a celebration of diversity asking “what do we really need, to feel at home?” We’re living in a time of great change. Megacities are growing rapidly. Displacement due to conflicts and natural catastrophes affect millions. The growth of technology is fuelling new ways of human interaction. Yet, humanity displays a strong ability to create a home with dignity even in the most difficult situations. A dwelling is transformed into a home - how does this happen? Is it possible to work long-term on the passive life of architecture and choreograph the life taking place long after the architect has left the building site? - If so, how? We welcome visitors to attend screenings of Boris Benjamin Bertram’s documentary film “Human Shelter”, Jan Grarup’s extensive photo installation and take part in an interactive “What Makes a Home?” research installation.

Venue: Cantieri Navali, Castello, 40 (Calle Quintavalle)

Promoter: D.A.C. - Danish Architecture Center

Young Architects in Latin America

The exhibition underlines the important role played by the Latin American World today, as seen throughout its contemporary architecture. On the occasion of 16th International Architecture Biennale, the CA’ASI will open its doors to emerging Latin American architects in order to emphasize the creativity, originality and social commitment of their new architecture, and to help it gain worldwide recognition. Architecture-Studio has set up the CA’ASI Association to promote the dialogue between architecture, contemporary art, and the Biennale visitors.

Venue: CA'ASI, Cannaregio, 6024 (Campiello Santa Maria Nova)

Promoter: CA'ASI Association 1901

Young Talent Architecture Award 2018

The Young Talent Architecture Award (YTAA) is promoted by the Fundació Mies van der Rohe with the support of Creative Europe as an extension of the European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. The exhibition presents the designs of the 8 YTAA finalists and the 4 winners. Together with images, drawings and models, other tools such as videos are used to explain graduation projects. The exhibition counts with these documents produced by the authors of the designs and is complemented with the Awards Ceremony and a debate on September 20 in which the theme of the Biennale Architettura 2018 Freespace, the main topics of the “European Year of Cultural Heritage” organized by the European Commission, and those issues which arise from the results of YTAA will be discussed by the winners, the jury members, the Future Architecture platform participants and other guests. The Fundació Mies van der Rohe fosters debate on and awareness of themes related to contemporary architecture and urban planning. Outstanding among its activities is the organization, jointly with the European Commission, of the Young Talent Architecture Award which aims to support the talent of recently graduated architects, urban planners and landscape architects who will be responsible for transforming our environment in the future.

Venue: Palazzo Mora, Cannaregio, 3659 (Strada Nova, San Felice)

Promoter: Fundació Mies van der Rohe

