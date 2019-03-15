Lausanne Apartment / GOAA

+ 23

Architect GOAA

Location São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil

Category Apartment Interiors

Lead Architect Guido Otero, Ricardo Gusmão

Collaborators Felipe Barradas, Murilo Zidan

Area 180.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Pedro Kok

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by the architect Franz Heep in 1953, the Lausanne building is an important example of Brazilian modern architecture. The building´s main façade, animated by colorful sliding brise-soleil, faces the Higienópolis avenue and the English Club, while the rear façade opens the apartments to FAU Maranhão, an old mansion designed by Ramos de Azevedo that now houses the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism of the University of São Paulo.

The apartment´s internal organization is clear: the frontal block shelters the social and intimate spaces, while the back quadrant receives the service areas. For the development of this project we made an interpretation of the original design to adapt it to the new resident´s needs. The service area and bathrooms were fully redone and the kitchen was integrated into the living room, creating a fluid space that is illuminated by the two opposing facades. The original living room partitions , built of wood, were re-made with a structure of steel and fabric, gaining lightness and translucency.