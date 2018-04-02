World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Pezo von Ellrichshausen
  6. 2017
  7. Loba House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Loba House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Loba House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen

  • Architects

    Pezo von Ellrichshausen

  • Location

    Tome, Chile

  • Author Architects

    Mauricio Pezo, Sofía von Ellrichshausen

  • Collaborators

    Diego Pérez, Thomas Sommerauer, Teresa Freire, Beatrice Pedroti, Wiktor Gago

  • Area

    70.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Pezo von Ellrichshausen

  • Construction

    Carvajal & Cabrer

  • Structure

    Peter Dechent

  • Installations

    Marcelo Valenzuela, Daniel Garrido
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Text description provided by the architects. Perhaps the only distinction between objects and things resides in their scale. Closer to any natural thing, in its ambiguous scale, this small building is more than a hut but less than a house: it is a cottage. As an opaque block, a monolithic object heavily anchored at the edge of a cliff, it is facing a sea-lion reserve on the Pacific Ocean. 

© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Detail Drawing 2
Detail Drawing 2
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen

In its under dimensioned thickness, in its narrow and tall proportion, the building could be read as an inhabited wall that runs perpendicular to the natural topography. The height of this wall is determined by two lines: a continuous horizon and a stepped sequence of six platforms that descend towards the sea. 

© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen

The separation between that horizontal roof (with the function of an open terrace) and the regular extension of the ground (with the informal arrangement of rest, dinning and living), a single asymmetrical room, is interrupted by three massive columns and two bridges. While beds are placed in the upper platforms, with low ceiling, sofas or tables are meant to be in the lower platforms, within a vertical space.

Axonometric
Axonometric
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Axonometric
Axonometric

There is a discreet regime of openings at either sides of the long volume with some punctual skylights, a few half-moon perforations that could be used as sun clocks and a singular corner window divided by a round pillar. This is the only window with unframed glass flushed to the outer concrete surface. Mirroring the sunset, an almost impossible and illusory floating rock rests right on top of that reflection.

© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Loba House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen" [Casa Loba / Pezo von Ellrichshausen] 02 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891760/loba-house-pezo-von-ellrichshausen/> ISSN 0719-8884

