World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Masih Fazile
  6. 2016
  7. Small House / Masih Fazile

Small House / Masih Fazile

  • 03:00 - 3 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Small House / Masih Fazile
Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

© Farshid Nasrabadi © Farshid Nasrabadi © Farshid Nasrabadi © Farshid Nasrabadi + 38

  • Construction

    Amin Dardashti nia

  • Supervision

    Masih Fazile

  • Structure

    Hasan Fathi

  • Electrical

    Hossein Aloeie

  • Mechanical

    Emadeddin Zandian

  • Graphic

    Afife Zandian

  • Client

    Abas Jafarian

  • Site Area

    70m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Text description provided by the architects. The increase in population and conversion of villa houses to small apartments caused residential buildings to change to a limited space with certain functions, which often lacks light, view and fresh air. Such conditions can affect not only the morale of the inhabitants, but also the everyday interactions of people with each other.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi
Save this picture!
Volume Scheme
Volume Scheme

Small house project had an area of 70 square meters, and as a usual case could have been a space as it is said. We tried to break the limits of a small apartment, and any space, instead of having a particular function, becomes a multi-functional space, in addition, all spaces of the complex have light, view and proper ventilation.

Considering the limited dimensions of the area, and the limitations of elevation and height, it was tried to separate spaces through designing sub-spaces with different altitudes in each unit instead of using segregated elements such as the wall. This way, through establishing a logical connection between spaces and observing the principle of hierarchy, we witnessed the formation of flexible and multi-functional spaces.  

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi
Save this picture!
Floors plans
Floors plans
Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Therefore, a harmonic and warm space with optimum lighting was created. Moving from one space to another is possible through a limited number of stairs; therefore, the sense of motion and dynamism increases. While moving around the space is easy, the sense of tranquility is enhanced.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

Keeping the unused spaces to a minimum made the inhabitants of the complex experience a variety of spatial qualities. In fact, the whole house space turned into a staircase set in which the difference between the landings is less, and each landing is extended to a usable space, these flights of stairs has a sense of motion and dynamism as well as a sense of tranquility.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

In addition, growing plants at different levels and unused spaces and creating visual and tactile sense between residents and plants can regain a little sense of a villa house in this small building, which can greatly impact on the morale and cheerfulness of the residents.

Save this picture!
Section B
Section B

Our motive to design this building is to create a model for designing high-rise buildings, which not only has a decent quality of life but also has a positive impact on the interactions of individuals in the community.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Iran
Cite: "Small House / Masih Fazile" 03 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891746/small-house-masih-fazile/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »