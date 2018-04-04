World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Portugal
  5. Alessandro Pepe Arquitecto
  6. 2016
  7. Visconde Setúbal House / Alessandro Pepe Arquitecto

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Visconde Setúbal House / Alessandro Pepe Arquitecto

  • 05:00 - 4 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Visconde Setúbal House / Alessandro Pepe Arquitecto
Save this picture!
Visconde Setúbal House / Alessandro Pepe Arquitecto, © Attilio Fiumarella
© Attilio Fiumarella

© Attilio Fiumarella © Attilio Fiumarella © Attilio Fiumarella © Attilio Fiumarella + 59

  • Collaborators

    Pablo Hernandez Esteban, João Ramos, Rita Gomes, Claudia Barsan, Kátia Sousa

  • Real Estate Company

    AZU

  • Construction

    José Sousa

  • Carpentry

    António Loureiro, Armênio Maia
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Attilio Fiumarella
© Attilio Fiumarella

Text description provided by the architects. This is a student house located in the center of Porto city. The experience of construction workers permitted the development of good level details of construction, even using the simplest materials. The building has a total of four floors: the basement, the ground floor, the first floor and the attic. In the basement is where the community areas are: two kitchens, two bathrooms, a storage space and a technical area. Within the main kitchen, there is an informal living area that - with the help of the backyard garden - offers a continuous space, for social student gatherings.

Save this picture!
© Attilio Fiumarella
© Attilio Fiumarella
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Attilio Fiumarella
© Attilio Fiumarella

This hybrid kitchen is the main space of the house.Since the space in which it was inserted couldn't offer condition for a clear separation between kitchen and living space and since we needed to integrate a secondary wooden structure to the existing concrete one, belonging to the 1950s refurbishment of the house, we decided to maintain the original 1900 structure and designed the kitchen furniture to be part of the house structure, using same wood (Portuguese pine) and integrating it in the walls. 

Save this picture!
© Attilio Fiumarella
© Attilio Fiumarella

This mixture of elements has prevailed since the start of the design.  The main entrance is from the Rua Visconde Setúbal. And at the end of the staircase is the dorm room hall. The big mirror on this staircase amplifies the perception of the space and creates some visual relation with the existing skylight frame. 

In this residence there are a total of eight rooms, six of them are simple, and two are double rooms. The room windows are doubled. We followed the idea to rehabilitate the 1920s wooden elements, even if they didn't perform as present-day frames. Therefore we created a secondary wooden frame with integrated shutter panels. The result is an excellent performance with the same expense of a standard PVC window.

Save this picture!
Sections 1
Sections 1
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Portugal
Cite: "Visconde Setúbal House / Alessandro Pepe Arquitecto" [Casa Visconde Setúbal / Alessandro Pepe Arquitecto] 04 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891740/visconde-setubal-house-alessandro-pepe-arquitecto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »