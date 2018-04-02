World
  Scavenger Studio / Eerkes Architects + Olson Kundig

Scavenger Studio / Eerkes Architects + Olson Kundig

  11:00 - 2 April, 2018
Scavenger Studio / Eerkes Architects + Olson Kundig
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

  Contractor

    Schuchart/Dow
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Text description provided by the architects. Scavenger Studio is a 693-square-foot studio designed for an artist/activist. The little structure is situated in the woods in rural Washington state and was built using as much free-cycled material as possible. Scavenged materials—ranging from cabinetry to plants—were salvaged from homes slated to be demolished.

© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

The kitchen and living area occupy the ground level of the double-height interior, while a floor-to-ceiling window-wrapped sleeping loft, accessible via a steel staircase, provides views of the forest. A panel next to the bed drops down, opening the room directly to its surroundings.

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Section
Section
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The studio sits light on the land, resting on a simple, six-footed foundation which also helped to limit construction costs. The facade is clad in T1-11 plywood, which was charred by the owner to achieve the desired tonal value.

© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

The exterior also includes painted HardiePanel. Kitchen cabinets were saved from a house the contractor was demolishing. The floor is masonite, the ceilings are plywood, and the walls are drywall. Polycarbonate panels were used for clerestory windows.

© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider
Products:

Wood Concrete

Cite: "Scavenger Studio / Eerkes Architects + Olson Kundig" 02 Apr 2018. ArchDaily.

