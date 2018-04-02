Scavenger Studio / Eerkes Architects + Olson Kundig

Architects Eerkes Architects, Olson Kundig

Location United States

Lead Architect Les Eerkes

Architect of Record Olson Kundig

Area 693.0 ft2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Benjamin Benschneider

Manufacturers Loading...

Contractor Schuchart/Dow

Text description provided by the architects. Scavenger Studio is a 693-square-foot studio designed for an artist/activist. The little structure is situated in the woods in rural Washington state and was built using as much free-cycled material as possible. Scavenged materials—ranging from cabinetry to plants—were salvaged from homes slated to be demolished.

The kitchen and living area occupy the ground level of the double-height interior, while a floor-to-ceiling window-wrapped sleeping loft, accessible via a steel staircase, provides views of the forest. A panel next to the bed drops down, opening the room directly to its surroundings.

The studio sits light on the land, resting on a simple, six-footed foundation which also helped to limit construction costs. The facade is clad in T1-11 plywood, which was charred by the owner to achieve the desired tonal value.

The exterior also includes painted HardiePanel. Kitchen cabinets were saved from a house the contractor was demolishing. The floor is masonite, the ceilings are plywood, and the walls are drywall. Polycarbonate panels were used for clerestory windows.