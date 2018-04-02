Scavenger Studio / Eerkes Architects + Olson Kundig

-
Architects
Location
Lead ArchitectLes Eerkes
Architect of RecordOlson Kundig
Area693.0 ft2
Project Year2014
Photographs
ContractorSchuchart/Dow
Text description provided by the architects. Scavenger Studio is a 693-square-foot studio designed for an artist/activist. The little structure is situated in the woods in rural Washington state and was built using as much free-cycled material as possible. Scavenged materials—ranging from cabinetry to plants—were salvaged from homes slated to be demolished.
The kitchen and living area occupy the ground level of the double-height interior, while a floor-to-ceiling window-wrapped sleeping loft, accessible via a steel staircase, provides views of the forest. A panel next to the bed drops down, opening the room directly to its surroundings.
The studio sits light on the land, resting on a simple, six-footed foundation which also helped to limit construction costs. The facade is clad in T1-11 plywood, which was charred by the owner to achieve the desired tonal value.
The exterior also includes painted HardiePanel. Kitchen cabinets were saved from a house the contractor was demolishing. The floor is masonite, the ceilings are plywood, and the walls are drywall. Polycarbonate panels were used for clerestory windows.