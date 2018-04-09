Agoraphobic Traveller Takes Incredible Photos Through Google Street View

A post shared by Agoraphobic Traveller (@streetview.portraits) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:08am PST

The Instagram account @streetview.portraits presents stunning images of people and architecture from Arizona to Kyrgyzstan. At first glance, it seems to be the work of a professional photographer gallivanting across the globe, but the owner of the account is actually Jacqui Kenny, a woman who suffers from agoraphobia and anxiety, capturing these beautiful images through Google Street View.

Through her alternative method of travel, Kenny discovered incredible scenes that displayed the magic of the ordinary: "I found a surprising and unique refuge in the creative possibilities of Google Street View. I began clicking through Google Maps to navigate to faraway countries like Mongolia, Senegal, and Chile. I found remote towns and dusty landscapes, vibrant architectural gems, and anonymous people, all frozen in time. I was intrigued by the strange and expansive parallel universe of Street View, and took screenshots to capture and preserve its hidden, magical realms."

She currently displays her work on her Instagram account, as well selling a series of limited edition prints on her website, with the profits going towards the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation to improve the understanding and treatment of mental illness.

