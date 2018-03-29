Madison Square Garden Unveils Images of Spherical Events Venue in London

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company has unveiled images of its proposed MSG Sphere in London, a next-generation venue seeking to “redefine live entertainment” through an array of technology geared towards transformative, immersive connections between artists and audiences.

To accompany the London scheme, an MSG Sphere will also be located in Las Vegas. Both are to be designed by Populous, the Kansas City-based firm responsible for a large number of stadia and arenas across the globe.

When completed, the London MSG Sphere scheme is expected to have a scalable capacity of 18,000 seats. Within the distinctive domed form of MSG Spheres, the scheme will feature cutting-edge technology including an “interior bowl” featuring the world’s largest and highest resolution media display, an adaptive acoustics system, and next-generation wireless connectivity.

The MSG Sphere will be located in the East London district of Stratford beside the Westfield Shopping Center, which sees 45 million annual visitors. In close proximity to the park which hosted the 2012 Olympic Games, the planned venue will sit alongside the new Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), and University College London (UCL).

The MSG Sphere is expected to be submitted for planning by the end of 2018.

News via: The Madison Square Garden Company