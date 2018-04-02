World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. Nikos Mourikis
  6. 2018
  7. Olive and Stone Residence / Nikos Mourikis

Olive and Stone Residence / Nikos Mourikis

  • 02:00 - 2 April, 2018
Olive and Stone Residence / Nikos Mourikis
Olive and Stone Residence / Nikos Mourikis, © Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

© Pygmalion Karatzas © Pygmalion Karatzas © Pygmalion Karatzas © Pygmalion Karatzas + 32

  • Structural Engineer

    Nikos Mourikis

  • Construction Management

    Nikos Mourikis

  • Client

    Michalis Katsimpiris
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

Text description provided by the architects. The plot for this residence is located in the Panorama village in the outskirts of Aigion town, in a 10.000 sq.m. olive grove in an 18% northern slope with panoramic views over the Corinthian Bay. The area is characterized by scattered permanent and holiday houses with the predominant chromatic feature that of the olive trees.

© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

The longitudinal side of the residence is placed facing north, separating the day and night living zones with two distinct floors. Auxiliary spaces are placed in the semi-basement due to the slop and the main atrium/terrance of the house is placed within the volumetric composition. The pitched roof and the composite construction from reinforced concrete and stone follow the earthly colors of the olive grove landscape.

© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

A robust construction with distinct volumes, leaving a large opening for the residents to visually interact with the surrounding nature and open vistas and connect the mountains on the south with the sea on the north. The cantilever elements are also placed within the volumetric envelop providing shade and protection from the wind. A projection of the earthly materials with a freestyle masonry attempts to integrate the composition to a disordered context.   

© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas
Product:

Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Greece
