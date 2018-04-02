Olive and Stone Residence / Nikos Mourikis

+ 32

Structural Engineer Nikos Mourikis

Construction Management Nikos Mourikis

Client Michalis Katsimpiris More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The plot for this residence is located in the Panorama village in the outskirts of Aigion town, in a 10.000 sq.m. olive grove in an 18% northern slope with panoramic views over the Corinthian Bay. The area is characterized by scattered permanent and holiday houses with the predominant chromatic feature that of the olive trees.

The longitudinal side of the residence is placed facing north, separating the day and night living zones with two distinct floors. Auxiliary spaces are placed in the semi-basement due to the slop and the main atrium/terrance of the house is placed within the volumetric composition. The pitched roof and the composite construction from reinforced concrete and stone follow the earthly colors of the olive grove landscape.

A robust construction with distinct volumes, leaving a large opening for the residents to visually interact with the surrounding nature and open vistas and connect the mountains on the south with the sea on the north. The cantilever elements are also placed within the volumetric envelop providing shade and protection from the wind. A projection of the earthly materials with a freestyle masonry attempts to integrate the composition to a disordered context.