World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. Riofrio Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Casa Bogavante / Riofrio Arquitectos

Casa Bogavante / Riofrio Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 2 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Bogavante / Riofrio Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Casa Bogavante / Riofrio Arquitectos, © Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez

© Elsa Ramirez © Elsa Ramirez © Elsa Ramirez © Elsa Ramirez + 21

  • Architect

    Riofrio Arquitectos

  • Location

    Paracas, Peru

  • Author Architect

    Roberto Riofrio

  • Area

    258.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    Elsa Ramirez

  • Builder

    Suma Arquitectos + Constructores

  • Structure

    Ing. José Antonio Chávez Angeles

  • Design Team

    Roberto Riofrio, Micaela Rodrigo, Yvonn Jhong
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in an temporary housing development near to the Paracas Natural Reserve overlooking the Bay. The particular climatic conditions of the place are solved by laying a solid base that serves as a barrier for the strong winds of the afternoon. This allows to generate at the interior a sheltered and private garden. The base volume contains most of the program of the house and for each of these environments a small depth is raised in the facade for protection of the interior of the direct wind and to achieve an adequate privacy. The rhythm of these openings unifies the base and gives a clear reading of the composition. On top of this first level rises an almost cubic volume that stands out for its proportions and crowns the geometry of the house. This cube concentrates the main spaces as well as the circulations and connections with the rest of the house.

Save this picture!
© Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez
Save this picture!
3D
3D
Save this picture!
© Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez

The house aims to relate with the background landscape of the desert. For this, the decision was to use colors and raw textures to express the materials in their brutal character. Exposed concrete, polished cement and concrete blocks are used both outside and inside. Recycling wood is the highlight at the entrance and in the main bedroom window.

Save this picture!
© Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez

The program on the first level includes a living room with double entrance, kitchenette, bedroom with bathroom, social area with hall, living room, dining room and kitchen, guest bathroom, two additional bedrooms each with bathroom and full service area. On the second floor there is a large open master bedroom with bathroom and wide view of the sea.

Save this picture!
© Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Peru
Cite: "Casa Bogavante / Riofrio Arquitectos" [Casa Bogavante / Riofrio Arquitectos] 02 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891621/casa-bogavante-riofrio-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »