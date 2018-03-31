World
Atlas Garden / Sweco Architects

  • 02:00 - 31 March, 2018
Atlas Garden / Sweco Architects
Atlas Garden / Sweco Architects, © Tim Meier
© Tim Meier

© Tim Meier © Tim Meier © Tim Meier © Tim Meier + 28

  • Architects

    Sweco Architects

  • Location

    Stockholm, Sweden

  • Lead Architects

    Sidsel Wållgren

  • Other participants

    Bonnier Fastigheter AB, Arcona

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Tim Meier
© Tim Meier
© Tim Meier

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Lokstallet block in central Stockholm transformed an anonymous building into a modern office building - Atlas Garden. The land on which the building stands conceals an historic locomotive shed built in conjunction with the adjacent railway.

© Tim Meier
© Tim Meier
Third + Sixth floor plans
Third + Sixth floor plans
© Tim Meier
© Tim Meier

The goal was to create a modern office building that would fit in with the row of high-profile buildings located along the railway. The building has been renovated to offer extremely flexible floorplans for tenants. Office floors can be divided into four leasable units with regard to fire doors, wet group placement and entrances. Tenants can choose to have multiple private offices, an open floorplan or a combination of the two. One Atlas Garden tenant chose to have several private offices along with a conference room and a large staff lunchroom. Another tenant has an open floorplan along with a conference room and quiet rooms.

© Tim Meier
© Tim Meier

The property was transformed by the renovation and expansion into a flexible, modern office building, with new technological solutions that provide many possible variations for leased office spaces.

© Tim Meier
© Tim Meier

The building’s street-facing glass façade is imprinted with a pattern of words selected from poems associated with the railway – which can only be deciphered if you stand near the building. The railway-facing façade has extra insulation and is covered with zinc shingles. The roof is covered with green plants and, when viewed from above, the building blends in with the adjacent park.

Section
Section

Inside, the building’s colour scheme is simple but powerful. The brightness contrast of the colours used was carefully selected to facilitate navigation throughout the building for people with impaired vision or an otherwise impaired sense of direction. The dark grey doors stand out distinctly from the white walls. Waiting rooms have unique floor and wall colours. Large numbers are painted in the stairwells to indicate floor number, and each floor has its own colour palette.

© Tim Meier
© Tim Meier
