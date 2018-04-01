World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cemetery
  4. France
  5. A6A
  6. 2014
  7. Cemetery Extension / A6A

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Cemetery Extension / A6A

  • 09:00 - 1 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cemetery Extension / A6A
Save this picture!
Cemetery Extension / A6A, Courtesy of A6A
Courtesy of A6A

© Agnès Clotis © Agnès Clotis © Agnès Clotis Courtesy of A6A + 28

  • Architects

    A6A

  • Location

    17600 Sablonceaux, France

  • Collaborators

    Atelier Archipel, A2I infra

  • Area

    2517.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Agnès Clotis
Save this picture!
© Agnès Clotis
© Agnès Clotis

Text description provided by the architects. The Sablonceaux cemetery extension project represented for us the first opportunity to intervene on a protected site. A way to reaffirm our point of view on an located architecture, able to jostle and surprise while respectfully insert in its context. An architecture that is both touching and expressive.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A6A
Courtesy of A6A
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Agnès Clotis
© Agnès Clotis

The project is located at the foot of the Abbey, in the extension of the old cemetery. On a sloping ground towards a river, in a close relationship with the territory, it seeks to integrate delicately without modifying the topography. Thus, the new cemetery can be read like a line in the landscape, a new stratum.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A6A
Courtesy of A6A

The constructed elements come to underline the Abbey. The use of “site concrete” constitutes the link between our intervention and the existing one. We want to establish a continuity in the materials, based on their expressive truth.

Save this picture!
© Agnès Clotis
© Agnès Clotis
Save this picture!
© Agnès Clotis
© Agnès Clotis

Go for the limestone where the stones of the Abbey could be extracted. Use it differently, in a contemporary way. Draw inside the memory of the place. These walls mark the new entrance and invite you to contemplate from a new angle the monument. A course is defined around it, accentuated by the declivity of the field. Inside, the columbarium rises in front of us, hiding and revealing the existing wall, in a game of depths and rhythms that highlights the present stone, the passing time.

Save this picture!
© Agnès Clotis
© Agnès Clotis

An elevated platform, like a promontory on the landscape, establishes the transition between the old cemetery and its extension. Inside it that the Jardin des Souvenirs takes place. It becomes a place of singular meditation, held by the expressive force of the concrete sails. A privileged place to contemplate the landscape running away, seek a horizon in the Charente plain, a position to think about the paths traveled.

Save this picture!
© Agnès Clotis
© Agnès Clotis
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Burial cemetery Refurbishment Extension France
Cite: "Cemetery Extension / A6A" 01 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891614/cemetery-extension-a6a/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »