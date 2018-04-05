World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Turkey
  5. ERA Architects
  6. 2014
  7. Dogus Technology Center / ERA Architects

Dogus Technology Center / ERA Architects

  • 13:00 - 5 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dogus Technology Center / ERA Architects
Save this picture!
Dogus Technology Center / ERA Architects, © Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

© Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden + 24

  • Architects

    ERA Architects

  • Location

    Istanbul, Turkey

  • Principle Design

    Ali Hiziroglu, Cigdem Duman

  • Design Team

    Murat Bozdogan, Gulizar Kemer, Deniz Akkoca, Melis Uysal, Hande Sayi

  • Area

    15000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Text description provided by the architects. The site of Dogus Technology Centre is on the brink of Istanbul neighboring next to the Istanbul-Ankara highway. The area is valuable especially for big warehouses and manufacturing plants with the ease of access and relatively cheap land prices. Within the last decade the sites in this area started to be allocated not only for blue-collar but also for the white-collar employees of the companies.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Dogus Technology Centre is an example to such buildings where it is placed next to the Dogus Automotive’s customs site. The 15.000sqm building designed for the computer and electronic engineers who develop software for the group companies. The three-floor reinforced concrete structure is kept as a simple rectangular prism and covered with transparent glass in contrast to existing surrounding blocks with blank masses.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

While the uninterrupted visual connection towards the wide horizon allows users with a consistent modulation, the façade itself becomes a colorful and dynamic screen of contemplation from outside. Social spaces are scattered within this compact building to trigger and propagate the interaction between users allowing a more pleasant working environment in a context of warehouses.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

The project is composed of open office areas and meeting spaces distributed to three levels. Social areas such as a café located on ground level and a open buffet restaurant on the third level both with indoor and outdoor terraces as well as a small sport center, data center and storage spaces located underground complete the overall spatial organization of the project. The building’s underground spaces are divided into two specific areas: areas connected to upper parts of the building and the customs area of automobile storage.  The part adjacent to the customs zone is only accessible from this area.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

The outdoor was conceived as simple open terraces and as a garden having a continuous relationship between interiors and exteriors through the transparent facades. The user is actually welcomed by three planes: The main glazed façade, the reflection pond and the sky. The atrium creates a surprise for users on the path towards inside the building. As part of a common gathering space, people are invited to the upper levels through the suspended staircase.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

The special pendant lighting feature within the atrium is designed as an anamorphous formation inspired by the logo of client, Dogus Teknoloji. Thus, it creates various combinations of light compositions according the position of the viewer within and outside the atrium.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

The building has a significant contrast of working atmosphere compared to other departments of the mother company within the same site by use of well-proportioned transparent façade. Sequence of spaces and daylight/artificial lighting strategy from inside out, day to night, allow the IT employees to work and collaborate within a higher quality environment comparing to most of the other IT offices in the country. The presence of this new building created also a great impact on the other employees of the company as it added value to the company’s visionary image.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Turkey
Cite: "Dogus Technology Center / ERA Architects" 05 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891613/dogus-technology-center-era-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »