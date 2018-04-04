World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Latvia
  5. Sintija Vaivade_Arhitekte
  6. 2015
  7. Holiday House - Deer / Sintija Vaivade_Arhitekte

Holiday House - Deer / Sintija Vaivade_Arhitekte

  • 02:00 - 4 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Holiday House - Deer / Sintija Vaivade_Arhitekte
Save this picture!
Holiday House - Deer / Sintija Vaivade_Arhitekte, © Māris Lapiņš
© Māris Lapiņš

© Māris Lapiņš © Māris Lapiņš © Māris Lapiņš © Māris Lapiņš + 24

Save this picture!
© Māris Lapiņš
© Māris Lapiņš

Text description provided by the architects. The holiday house "Deer" sends a message about the harmonious interaction between contemporary architecture and nature by breaking the boundaries between indoor and outdoor space and making the surrounding the most captivating experience of the building.

Save this picture!
© Māris Lapiņš
© Māris Lapiņš

With a gentle approach to the undisturbed landscape, the holiday house "Deer" is located in Kurzeme's natural relief that is surrounded by lake, meadows and century-old trees. The presence of wild reindeer which tend to graze both near the house or more remotely in the woods creates a special context for the robust exterior - a peculiar poetry of minimalist architecture.

Save this picture!
© Māris Lapiņš
© Māris Lapiņš
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Māris Lapiņš
© Māris Lapiņš

The task was very clear from the outset - the client wanted to see a harsh architecture in terms of expression, which corresponds to the main function of the building - a men's gathering place where fishing, playing cards and unhurried conversations could take place  while enjoying a cigar or a glass of wine.

Save this picture!
© Māris Lapiņš
© Māris Lapiņš

The video represents two main axis that define overall concept - a visual axis that goes along the new driveway, continues through the building and leads to the lake, while the other shapes the building's architecture according to the terrain.
The new building continues the life of the house which used to stand here – the stairway leading to the lake is located at exactly the same place as before. It was important to maintain this link.

The sculptural image of the building with its different slopes in the facades and the glass structures originates out of the different levels of natural terrain. The silhouette of the building changes  from different views revealing various characters of the facades.
Concrete, due to its language, becomes the main construction element. It is poured in two layers - first, for the bearing structure, and after insulation is placed, the second concrete layer is applied on the outside. A complicated and time consuming building process.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Māris Lapiņš
© Māris Lapiņš

“I perceive concrete as an absolutely living, natural material. I did not seek to achieve an ideal, smooth texture. On the contrary, I kept the joins and the uneven colour. What’s more, like all natural materials, concrete ‘ages’ gracefully: on the outside it’s lighter and in four to five years time, under the influence of the sun, it will become altogether white, while remaining grey in the shade.”  Architect Sintija Vaivade.

Save this picture!
© Māris Lapiņš
© Māris Lapiņš

When you enter the hallway you will find a panoramic landscape with the lake. Expansive glazing occupies almost all of the south facade facing the lake, creating fascinating  translucency and a sense of nature's presence.
Dark oak doors and dining table, light oak veneered kitchen with panelling and poker table - custom-made according to architect's design, create a warm and cosy atmosphere within the concrete interior.

Save this picture!
© Māris Lapiņš
© Māris Lapiņš

"This is my understanding of the Latvian landscape, it is my answer to how  I see it. The presence of nature is the most important element experienced in this building."Architect Sintija Vaivade
The project was awarded with the annual Latvian Architectural Award in 2015.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Latvia
Cite: "Holiday House - Deer / Sintija Vaivade_Arhitekte" 04 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891610/holiday-house-deer-sintija-vaivade-arhitekte/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »