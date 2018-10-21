World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Best Small Chapel Architecture & Design

Best Small Chapel Architecture & Design

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Best Small Chapel Architecture & Design
Save this picture!
© Samuel Ludwig
© Samuel Ludwig

Cortesía de Nicolás Campodónico © Yao Li Cortesía de STUDIO associates © Davide Perbellini + 32

This week we’ve selected the best chapels previously published on our site. They reveal different ways of designing a small and sacred space. For inspiration on how to create these atmospheres, integrate different materials, and make proper use of light, we present 32 remarkable examples.

Capilla San Bernardo / Nicolás Campodonico

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Nicolás Campodónico
Cortesía de Nicolás Campodónico

Saint Joseph in the Woods / Messner Architects

Save this picture!
© Davide Perbellini
© Davide Perbellini

Chapel of Silence / STUDIO associates

Save this picture!
Cortesía de STUDIO associates
Cortesía de STUDIO associates

Reading Between the Lines / Gijs Van Vaerenbergh

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Capela Creu / Nuno Valentim Arquitectura

Save this picture!
© João Ferrand
© João Ferrand

Nanjing Wanjing Garden Chapel / AZL Architects

Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

Seashore Chapel / Vector Architects

Save this picture!
© Hao Chen
© Hao Chen

Alpine Chapel Wirmboden / Innauer-Matt Architects

Save this picture!
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

Kapelle Salgenreute / Bernardo Bader Architekten

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Bernardo Bader Architekten
Cortesía de Bernardo Bader Architekten

Belarusian Memorial Chapel / Spheron Architec

Save this picture!
© Joakim Borén
© Joakim Borén

Chapel of the Intercession / RdsBrothers

Save this picture!
Cortesía de RdsBrothers
Cortesía de RdsBrothers

Temporary chapel for the Deaconesses of St-Loup - Localarchitecture / Danilo Mondada + LOCALARCHITECTURE

Save this picture!
© Milo Keller
© Milo Keller

Ribbon Chapel / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Architects

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc

Funeral Chapel and Memorial Place / Modum

Save this picture!
© András Krizsán Alexandra Varbai
© András Krizsán Alexandra Varbai

San Josemaría Escrivá Church / Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Bruder Klaus Field Chapel / Peter Zumthor

Save this picture!
© Samuel Ludwig
© Samuel Ludwig

Sliding Chapel / Kieran Donnellan

Save this picture!
© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan
© Conor De Burca and Kieran Donnellan

Chapel in Valleaceron / Sancho Madrilejos

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Juan Carlos Sancho
Cortesía de Juan Carlos Sancho

Chapel for San Giorgio Maggiore / Andrew Berman Architect

Save this picture!
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

Vatican Chapel for Venice Biennale / Eduardo Souto de Moura

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Apostle Peter and St. Helen the Martyr Chapel / Michail Georgiou

Save this picture!
© Charis Solomou
© Charis Solomou

Vatican Chapel / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

Hubertus Chapel / CAN Architects Landscape

Save this picture!
© Szilárd Köninger
© Szilárd Köninger

Chapel Ruhewald Schloss Tambach / Sacher.Locicero.Architectes + Graz / Paris + Gerhard Sacher

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Kolm
© Sebastian Kolm

The Morning Chapel / Flores & Prats

Save this picture!
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

Sunset Chapel / BNKR

Save this picture!
© Esteban Suárez
© Esteban Suárez

Skorba Village Center / Enota

Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič

Vatican Chapel for Venice Biennale / Sean Godsell

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Church of S. Tiago de Antas / Hugo Correia

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Nossa Senhora de Fátima Chapel / Plano Humano Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Vatican Chapel for Venice Biennale / Francesco Cellini

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
María Francisca González
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. " Best Small Chapel Architecture & Design" [Arquitectura y diseño de pequeñas capillas] 21 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891601/best-small-chapel-architecture-design/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream