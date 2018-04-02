World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Clive Wilkinson Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Intuit Marine Way Building / WRNS Studio + Clive Wilkinson Architects

Intuit Marine Way Building / WRNS Studio + Clive Wilkinson Architects

  • 15:00 - 2 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Intuit Marine Way Building / WRNS Studio + Clive Wilkinson Architects
Save this picture!
Intuit Marine Way Building / WRNS Studio + Clive Wilkinson Architects, © Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

© Jeremy Bittermann © Jeremy Bittermann © Jeremy Bittermann © Jeremy Bittermann + 24

  • Architects

    Clive Wilkinson Architects, WRNS Studio

  • Location

    Marine Way, Mountain View, CA 94043, United States

  • WRNS Studio Project Team

    Bryan Shiles, Sam Nunes, Brian Milman, Pauline Souza, Raul Garduno, Annelise DeVore, John McGill, Li Kuo, Jason Halaby, David Gutzler, Kevin Muni, Rodney Leach, Moses Vaughan

  • Clive Wilkinson Architects Project Team

    Clive Wilkinson, Sasha Shumyatsky, Meghan Kelly,Ben Howell, Brad Carpenter, Amelia Wong, Caroline Morris, Sam Farhang

  • Consultants

    Holmes Structures, Interface Engineering, Integral Group, BKF, EGG Design Partners, Tillotson Design, Richard Hubble, Studio Five Design, Fehr & Peers, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, TEECOM, ACCO, Prime Electric

  • Area

    185400.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Jeremy Bittermann
Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Text description provided by the architects. As Silicon Valley evolves to compete with growing innovation centers in walkable, networked areas, Intuit’s new Marine Way Building (MWB)—the continuation of a larger update to their Mountain View campus—models a new kind of workplace design for the region. An antidote to the insular campuses still going up throughout the Valley, Intuit’s human-centered, urban-minded, deep green workplace anticipates a more sustainable, publicly-engaged development pattern, while providing its community with a place of warmth, choice, and connection in the here and now.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Transforming the financial lives of individuals for over three decades, the people of Inuit have long felt part of something vital, and Intuit wanted to honor their employees with new workplace environments that support their strong culture and aspirational mission to power prosperity around the world. In response, WRNS Studio and Clive Wilkinson Architects worked as an integrated team to develop a phased design solution for two new office buildings and two new parking structures. These projects were identified in a 2010 master plan and represent major additions to Intuit’s campus, which was originally developed in the 1980’s as a suburban office park.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Third Floor Plan
Third Floor Plan

The planning and geometry of the MWB, with 185,400 sq. ft. on four floors, can be understood as low, wide, connected, and flexible—a strategy that addresses the specific programmatic and collaborative needs of Intuit’s employees, reinforces campus patterns and cohesion, and creates interest along the street.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

The large floor plates are organized into human-scaled neighborhoods and connected by clear circulation. Each landing and bleacher stair along the atrium connects directly to a large “living room” with pantry functions and generous inter-team collaborative workspace. In addition to more intimate breakout spaces like balconies and casual soft-furniture settings, which offer a range of work opportunities to encourage users to take advantage of the whole building, full workspace neighborhoods are located at the edge of the atrium. This variety of programmatic functions along the perimeter of the atrium helps generate a consistent buzz of activity throughout the workday.

Save this picture!
Sustainability Scheme
Sustainability Scheme

Designed to embrace the mild climate of Mountain View, the MWB connects to nature and the public realm. Terraces with views to the bay offer an indoor/outdoor workplace experience that fosters choice and wellbeing while helping to knit the campus together. With a ground floor that emerges from the landscape as a solid, textured base, glassy loft-like upper levels, extensive terraces, and amenities located at the building perimeter, the MWB creates a dynamic new edge along the campus’s main spine. It will join with an office building planned for phase two, creating a new campus gateway.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Design strategies for this LEED Platinum building enhance resource efficiency, expand the natural habitat, ensure good indoor environmental quality, reduce water consumption and waste, and enable the expanded use of transit options. The terraces and green roofs are part of a comprehensive landscape plan that includes naturalized wetland bio-filtration areas and natural planted areas to help sustain local salt marsh and grassland biome species while reducing the burden on the current infrastructure.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings United States
Cite: "Intuit Marine Way Building / WRNS Studio + Clive Wilkinson Architects" 02 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891593/intuit-marine-way-building-wrns-studio-plus-clive-wilkinson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »