European Commission Launches Loi 130 Architectural Competition

Save this picture! Picture of the Loi 130 site; copy right European Commission

The European Commission is launching an international architectural competition to identify the best design proposals for its most important current real estate project in Brussels (Belgium) – the redevelopment of its premises at rue de la Loi 130 (hence the competition name, Loi 130).

The competition invites teams composed of architects, landscape architects, building services engineers and structural engineers from around the world to come forward with forward-looking, innovative, sustainable and cost-efficient proposals for the project.

With a total gross floor area of between 175,000 and 190,000 m², the new inner city complex will include offices for at least 5,250 people, 2 childcare centres, a visitor centre that can welcome 345,000 people a year, 3,000 square meters of restaurants and shops and public spaces with green areas. The project will also include a new entrance to Maelbeek metro station, and the whole complex will have the highest possible level of security.