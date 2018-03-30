Boeun House / Y GROUP

+ 32

Text description provided by the architects. The fifth house. A house similar to stem and leaves, gratitude house. This is a house of multi-cultural family of Korea and Vietnam. It's a house that has the biggest area of 6 house and two families parents, children, and marriage couple, total of 7 people will live. Considering two families parents' line of flow, no private space for marriage couple before, no bathroom for the children, we agonize how to arrange the space.

Persimmon

We changed the house arrangement several times to save the persimmon that grandfather planted 50 years ago. Persimmon shows the history of the land and the scenery was saved.

Promenade

There's a wide range of lines inside and outside the house where you can experience various interior and exterior space, applying Le Corbusier's promenade.

We applied line of conciliation, entrance door, and a conciliatory trail of the road connecting the long hallway to Palgala corridor. After all, promenade is a way to connect the heart of Vietnam and Korea, and the concept connects emotionally not to feel lonely inside and outside of the house.

Concept of Village

We express a connection between an alley and house of village structure to the house. The hall associates an alley and rooms, kitchen, living room gives an image next to the street. We tried to put the image of scenery when we first came to this house.

Hall

By combining the multi-cultural family's spirit, the concept of stem and leaves was applied. The hall plays a role of stem and the rooms give an image of leaves.

The symbolic long hallway connects with lots of technique spaces and part of the role of basic house path. The reason why the house looks big is because of this hallway. Actually, the rooms are very small, but the hallway, kitchen, and the living room spaces are all open, which makes the house look big.

Private and Public

Since both families parents live together, we divide public and private space. Having a hall as a standard, private spaces (room) and public spaces (kitchen and living room) are separated. It's also the concept of separation of service space (living room, kitchen).

Various Volume

Sloped roof and area is articulated by the corridor, giving the diversity of space. When you look from upside, it looks like bunch of grape type of house, but it started by the concept of plant, organic farming architecture.

Other rooms

On the innermost side, the grandparents' room has cooling windows in the east and south side. By making the floor a little bit up, the grandparents can see their grandchildren playing at outside, and the room with retinispora has the theme of health. Maternal grandmother's room is near the entrance. By making relatively far away, can talk in Vietnamese with her daughter and have a bathroom where she can use with her daughter.

The marriage couple's room and the children's room meet each other. It's the first private room to the marriage couple after their marriage, and double-deck bed for the children. Also children can go out to the backyard from their room. The reason why the bathroom is big is because father can bath together with their children, bath with family members, and grandparents can bath comfortably. Being unable to get a proper bathroom, the family washed in the room, so the use of the bathroom will increase.

Yard

By avoiding low hill in the north, have free space, by the concept of courtyard, privacy yard was installed. Also, the entrance yard, the inside yard, and more was constructed as various exterior space yard. Moreover, by installing pavilion in the wayside, this space isn't private anymore, it's a place where all of the village people can use publicly.

Gap

By leaving a gap between the mass and the mass and having exterior space, save house lighting area. Meanwhile, having the downwind path space, it gives a new life and giving a house to breath for a long time. In the living room, there is a window in east and west side, kitchen window on north side, and window of back yard is on south side, so when you stand in the middle you can feel the path of cross type wind.

Node

A large family needs space to come together along with private spaces too. It connects the kitchen and the living room space as a core space of the house which can be connected to the outside courtyard. This space is communication kitchen technique living room. In other words, it's a node of this house.

Color

To feel the Vietnamese feeling, the pastel tones have been applied to the exterior walls and the roof, also various colors to the interior decoration. After all, not to feel the loneliness of home country, and a new vital function of village, various colors were applied.