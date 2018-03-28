Foster + Partners Reveal "Sanctuary" Chapel for Vatican Pavilion at Venice Biennale

Foster + Partners has released details of their proposed chapel to form part of the Vatican’s inaugural entry to the Venice Biennale. The Holy See Pavilion will comprise ten chapels designed by ten architects, to be situated on the Venetian Island of San Giorgio Maggiore. Among the architects contributing to the circuit of chapels are Foster + Partners, Eduardo Souto de Mourao, and Francesco Cellini.

Designed in collaboration with Tecno, Foster + Partners’ chapel began as three symbolic crosses and a timber deck, draped with a tent-like membrane. Throughout the design process, the scheme evolved into a tensegrity structure of cables and masts, clad with wooden latticework. The architects’ vision was for a diffuse, shaded place of quiet contemplation, framing views of the adjacent lagoon.

Save this picture! Chapel Plan. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Save this picture! Chapel Section. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Our project started with the selection of the site. On a visit to San Giorgio Maggiore, close to Palladio’s magnificent church and the Teatro Verde, we found a green space with two mature trees beautifully framing the view of the lagoon. It was like a small oasis in the big garden, perfect for contemplation. Our aim is to create a small sanctuary space diffused with dappled shade and removed from the normality of passers-by, focused instead on the water and sky beyond.

-Norman Foster, Founder, Foster + Partners

The opening ceremony will be held on 25th May, with the pavilion open to the public until 25th November.

News via: Foster + Partners