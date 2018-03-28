World
Foster + Partners Reveal "Sanctuary" Chapel for Vatican Pavilion at Venice Biennale

Foster + Partners Reveal "Sanctuary" Chapel for Vatican Pavilion at Venice Biennale
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners has released details of their proposed chapel to form part of the Vatican’s inaugural entry to the Venice Biennale. The Holy See Pavilion will comprise ten chapels designed by ten architects, to be situated on the Venetian Island of San Giorgio Maggiore. Among the architects contributing to the circuit of chapels are Foster + PartnersEduardo Souto de Mourao, and Francesco Cellini.

Courtesy of Norman Foster Courtesy of Foster + Partners Chapel Plan. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners Chapel Section. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners + 6

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Designed in collaboration with Tecno, Foster + Partners’ chapel began as three symbolic crosses and a timber deck, draped with a tent-like membrane. Throughout the design process, the scheme evolved into a tensegrity structure of cables and masts, clad with wooden latticework. The architects’ vision was for a diffuse, shaded place of quiet contemplation, framing views of the adjacent lagoon.

Chapel Plan. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Chapel Plan. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Chapel Section. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Chapel Section. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Our project started with the selection of the site. On a visit to San Giorgio Maggiore, close to Palladio’s magnificent church and the Teatro Verde, we found a green space with two mature trees beautifully framing the view of the lagoon. It was like a small oasis in the big garden, perfect for contemplation. Our aim is to create a small sanctuary space diffused with dappled shade and removed from the normality of passers-by, focused instead on the water and sky beyond.
-Norman Foster, Founder, Foster + Partners 

Courtesy of Norman Foster
Courtesy of Norman Foster
Courtesy of Norman Foster
Courtesy of Norman Foster

The opening ceremony will be held on 25th May, with the pavilion open to the public until 25th November. 

News via: Foster + Partners

See more:

News Architecture News
