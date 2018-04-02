World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  93-Building Shortlist Announced for 2018 RIBA London Awards

93-Building Shortlist Announced for 2018 RIBA London Awards

93-Building Shortlist Announced for 2018 RIBA London Awards
93-Building Shortlist Announced for 2018 RIBA London Awards, Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave Ltd.. Image © Studio Weave
Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave Ltd.. Image © Studio Weave

Since 1996, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has hosted awards for exemplary buildings across the UK by RIBA Chartered Architects and RIBA International Fellows. This year, 93 projects were shortlisted out of 203 entries for the 2018 RIBA London Awards; including designs by Foster + Partners, Hawkins\BrownAllford Hall Monaghan Morris, and Make Architects. Each project will be visited by one of five London juries during the month of April. Winners will be announced at the award ceremony on May 15th at the RIBA headquarters at 66 Portland Place, London. 

Scroll down to see a complete list of the shortlisted architectural works.

Hackney Town Hall / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Siobhan Doran Victoria and Albert Museum Members' Room / Carmody Groarke. Image © Rory Gardiner Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre & The Angela Burgess Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects. Image © Adam Scott Chobham Manor / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Jack Hobhouse + 95

15 Clerkenwell Close / Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects

15 Clerkenwell Close / Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects. Image © Tim Soar
15 Clerkenwell Close / Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects. Image © Tim Soar

25 Savile Row / Piercy & Company     

25 Savile Row / Piercy & Company. Image © Nick Hufton
25 Savile Row / Piercy & Company. Image © Nick Hufton

53 Great Suffolk Street / Hawkins\Brown          

53 Great Suffolk Street / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Jim Stephenson
53 Great Suffolk Street / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Jim Stephenson

70 Wilson / Astudio Ltd     

70 Wilson / Astudio Ltd. Image © Will Pryce
70 Wilson / Astudio Ltd. Image © Will Pryce

A Mews Collection / 6a architects   

A Mews Collection / 6a architects. Image © Johan Dehlin
A Mews Collection / 6a architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

Abell and Cleland / DSDHA          

Abell and Cleland / DSDHA. Image © Luca Miserocchi
Abell and Cleland / DSDHA. Image © Luca Miserocchi

Alex Monroe Workshop / DSDHA          

Alex Monroe Workshop / DSDHA. Image © Luca Miserocchi
Alex Monroe Workshop / DSDHA. Image © Luca Miserocchi

Angel Court / Fletcher Priest Architects       

Angel Court / Fletcher Priest Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner
Angel Court / Fletcher Priest Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner

Bellenden Primary School / Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture 

Bellenden Primary School / Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture . Image © Anthony Coleman
Bellenden Primary School / Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture . Image © Anthony Coleman

Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave Ltd.     

Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave Ltd.. Image © Studio Weave
Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave Ltd.. Image © Studio Weave

Bethnal Green Memorial / Arboreal Architecture 

Bethnal Green Memorial / Arboreal Architecture. Image © Marcela Spadaro
Bethnal Green Memorial / Arboreal Architecture. Image © Marcela Spadaro

Black Stone House / 6a architects   

Black Stone House / 6a architects. Image © Johan Dehlin
Black Stone House / 6a architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners       

Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © Aaron Hargreaves
Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © Aaron Hargreaves

Brentford Lock West Block E / Mæ     

Brentford Lock West Block E / Mæ . Image © Rory Gardiner
Brentford Lock West Block E / Mæ . Image © Rory Gardiner

Bridge Theatre / Haworth Tompkins     

Bridge Theatre / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Philip Vile
Bridge Theatre / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Philip Vile

Bush Theatre / Haworth Tompkins     

Bush Theatre / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Philip Vile
Bush Theatre / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Philip Vile

Camden Courtyards / Sheppard Robson      

Camden Courtyards / Sheppard Robson. Image © Simon Kennedy
Camden Courtyards / Sheppard Robson. Image © Simon Kennedy

Caroline Place / Amin Taha Architects + Groupwork  

Caroline Place / Amin Taha Architects + Groupwork. Image © Tim Soar
Caroline Place / Amin Taha Architects + Groupwork. Image © Tim Soar

Central Parade / Gort Scott       

Central Parade / Gort Scott . Image © Dirk Lindner
Central Parade / Gort Scott . Image © Dirk Lindner

Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown     

Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane
Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane

Charles Dickens School / Maccreanor Lavington           

Charles Dickens School / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker
Charles Dickens School / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker

Chobham Manor / Haworth Tompkins     

Chobham Manor / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Chobham Manor / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Dartmouth Park House / AY Architects 

Dartmouth Park House / AY Architects. Image © Anthony Boulanger
Dartmouth Park House / AY Architects. Image © Anthony Boulanger

De Beauvoir Block / Henley Halebrown     

De Beauvoir Block / Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane
De Beauvoir Block / Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane

Elm Grove Hall, Student residence and conference centre / MJP Architects

Elm Grove Hall, Student residence and conference centre / MJP Architects. Image © Simon Kennedy
Elm Grove Hall, Student residence and conference centre / MJP Architects. Image © Simon Kennedy

Faraday House / dRMM architects

Faraday House / dRMM architects. Image © Andy Stagg
Faraday House / dRMM architects. Image © Andy Stagg

Fitzrovia House / Carmody Groarke      

Fitzrovia House / Carmody Groarke. Image © Johan Dehlin
Fitzrovia House / Carmody Groarke. Image © Johan Dehlin

Gasholder Park / Bell Phillips Architects

Gasholder Park / Bell Phillips Architects. Image © John Sturrock
Gasholder Park / Bell Phillips Architects. Image © John Sturrock

Gasholders London / WilkinsonEyre with Jonathan Tuckey Design

Gasholders London / WilkinsonEyre with Jonathan Tuckey Design. Image © Peter Landers
Gasholders London / WilkinsonEyre with Jonathan Tuckey Design. Image © Peter Landers

Gin Distillery / Open Practice Architecture    

Gin Distillery / Open Practice Architecture. Image © Leon Chew
Gin Distillery / Open Practice Architecture. Image © Leon Chew

Graduate Centre, Queen Mary, University of London / Wilkinson Eyre

Graduate Centre, Queen Mary, University of London / Wilkinson Eyre. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Graduate Centre, Queen Mary, University of London / Wilkinson Eyre. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Grange Primary School / Maccreanor Lavington           

Grange Primary School / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker
Grange Primary School / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker

Great Eastern Buildings / Karakusevic Carson Architects         

Great Eastern Buildings / Karakusevic Carson Architects. Image © Emanuelis Stasaitis
Great Eastern Buildings / Karakusevic Carson Architects. Image © Emanuelis Stasaitis

Hackney Town Hall / Hawkins\Brown          

Hackney Town Hall / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Siobhan Doran
Hackney Town Hall / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Siobhan Doran

Hawley Primary School / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Hawley Primary School / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar
Hawley Primary School / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar

Hazelhurst Court / Levitt Bernstein          

Hazelhurst Court / Levitt Bernstein . Image © Tim Crocker
Hazelhurst Court / Levitt Bernstein . Image © Tim Crocker

Herbal House / BuckleyGrayYeoman 

Herbal House / BuckleyGrayYeoman. Image © Peter Landers
Herbal House / BuckleyGrayYeoman. Image © Peter Landers

Here East  / Hawkins\Brown          

Here East / Hawkins\Brown. Image © GG Archard (top image) Pixelflakes (bottom image)
Here East / Hawkins\Brown. Image © GG Archard (top image) Pixelflakes (bottom image)

Herne Hill Velodrome / Hopkins Architects     

Herne Hill Velodrome / Hopkins Architects. Image © Adam Scott
Herne Hill Velodrome / Hopkins Architects. Image © Adam Scott

House and Studio Lambeth / Carmody Groarke      

House and Studio Lambeth / Carmody Groarke. Image © Gilbert McCarragher
House and Studio Lambeth / Carmody Groarke. Image © Gilbert McCarragher

House in Coombe Park, Kingston / Eldridge London         

House in Coombe Park, Kingston / Eldridge London. Image © Nick Guttridge
House in Coombe Park, Kingston / Eldridge London. Image © Nick Guttridge

Ivydale Primary School / Hawkins\Brown          

Ivydale Primary School / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Ivydale Primary School / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Keyworth Primary School / Hawkins\Brown          

Keyworth Primary School / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Keyworth Primary School / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 / Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown          

Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 / Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown. Image © Peter Landers
Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 / Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown. Image © Peter Landers

Kingsgate Primary Lower School / Maccreanor Lavington Architects      

Kingsgate Primary Lower School / Maccreanor Lavington Architects. Image © Tim Crocker
Kingsgate Primary Lower School / Maccreanor Lavington Architects. Image © Tim Crocker

Knox Bhavan Studio / Knox Bhavan Architects        

Knox Bhavan Studio / Knox Bhavan Architects. Image © Dennis Gilbert
Knox Bhavan Studio / Knox Bhavan Architects. Image © Dennis Gilbert

LAMDA / Niall McLaughlin Architects   

LAMDA / Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane
LAMDA / Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane

LSQ London / Make Architects         

LSQ London / Make Architects. Image © Robin Gautier
LSQ London / Make Architects. Image © Robin Gautier

Maiden Lane / PRP    

Maiden Lane / PRP. Image © Richard Chivers
Maiden Lane / PRP. Image © Richard Chivers

Marlborough Primary School / Dixon Jones   

Marlborough Primary School / Dixon Jones. Image © Paul Riddle
Marlborough Primary School / Dixon Jones. Image © Paul Riddle

Midland Goods Shed / Bennetts Associates  

Midland Goods Shed / Bennetts Associates. Image © Oliver Pohlmann
Midland Goods Shed / Bennetts Associates. Image © Oliver Pohlmann

Mildmay / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios & Matthew Lloyd Architects

Mildmay / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios & Matthew Lloyd Architects. Image © Will Pryce
Mildmay / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios & Matthew Lloyd Architects. Image © Will Pryce

Moray Mews / Peter Barber Architects         

Moray Mews / Peter Barber Architects. Image © Morley von Sternberg
Moray Mews / Peter Barber Architects. Image © Morley von Sternberg

No1 New Oxford Street / Orms  

No1 New Oxford Street / Orms. Image © Timothy Soar
No1 New Oxford Street / Orms. Image © Timothy Soar

Nobu Hotel / Ron Arad Architects + Ben Adams Architects

Nobu Hotel / Ron Arad Architects + Ben Adams Architects. Image © Nicholas Worley
Nobu Hotel / Ron Arad Architects + Ben Adams Architects. Image © Nicholas Worley

Pinnacle N10 / pH+    

Pinnacle N10 / pH+. Image © Tim Soar
Pinnacle N10 / pH+. Image © Tim Soar

Porcelain Gallery / Simon Astridge Architecture Workshop           

Porcelain Gallery / Simon Astridge Architecture Workshop. Image © Nicholas Worley
Porcelain Gallery / Simon Astridge Architecture Workshop. Image © Nicholas Worley

R7, Kings Cross / Duggan Morris Architects      

R7, Kings Cross / Duggan Morris Architects. Image © Jack Hobhouse
R7, Kings Cross / Duggan Morris Architects. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Red House / 31/44 Architects         

Red House / 31/44 Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner
Red House / 31/44 Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

Riverlight / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners       

Riverlight / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Anthony Coleman
Riverlight / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Anthony Coleman

Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre & The Angela Burgess Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects

Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre & The Angela Burgess Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects. Image © Adam Scott
Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre & The Angela Burgess Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects. Image © Adam Scott

Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 / Maccreanor Lavington

Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker
Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker

Salters Hall / De Metz Forbes Knight Architects     

Salters Hall / De Metz Forbes Knight Architects. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Salters Hall / De Metz Forbes Knight Architects. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen Architects  

Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen Architects. Image © Walters & Cohen Architects
Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen Architects. Image © Walters & Cohen Architects

Scenario House / Scenario Architecture

Scenario House / Scenario Architecture. Image © Matt Clayton
Scenario House / Scenario Architecture. Image © Matt Clayton

Shaftesbury Theatre / Bennetts Associates  

Shaftesbury Theatre / Bennetts Associates. Image © Peter Cook
Shaftesbury Theatre / Bennetts Associates. Image © Peter Cook

Somers Town Bridge / Moxon Architects

Somers Town Bridge / Moxon Architects. Image © Simon Kennedy
Somers Town Bridge / Moxon Architects. Image © Simon Kennedy

South Gardens /  Maccreanor Lavington           

South Gardens / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker
South Gardens / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker

St Augustines Church /  Roz Barr Architects    

St Augustines Church / Roz Barr Architects . Image © John Maclean
St Augustines Church / Roz Barr Architects . Image © John Maclean

St James Market / Make Architects         

St James Martket / Make Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner
St James Martket / Make Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

Streatham and Clapham High School / Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture 

Streatham and Clapham High School / Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman
Streatham and Clapham High School / Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman

Sutherland Road / Levitt Bernstein          

Sutherland Road / Levitt Bernstein. Image © Tim Crocker
Sutherland Road / Levitt Bernstein. Image © Tim Crocker

The Bourne Estate / Matthew Lloyd Architects       

The Bourne Estate / Matthew Lloyd Architects. Image © Benedict Luxmoore
The Bourne Estate / Matthew Lloyd Architects. Image © Benedict Luxmoore

The Department Store / Squire and Partners   

The Department Store / Squire and Partners. Image © James Jones
The Department Store / Squire and Partners. Image © James Jones

The Forge / Emrys Architects        

The Forge / Emrys Architects. Image © Alan Williams
The Forge / Emrys Architects. Image © Alan Williams

The Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners       

The Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Richard Byrant
The Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Richard Byrant

The Makers House / Liddicoat & Goldhill    

The Makers House / Liddicoat & Goldhill. Image © Simon Watson
The Makers House / Liddicoat & Goldhill. Image © Simon Watson

The Record Hall / Karakusevic Carson Architects         

The Record Hall / Karakusevic Carson Architects. Image © Mark Hadden
The Record Hall / Karakusevic Carson Architects. Image © Mark Hadden

The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects          

The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects. Image © Peter Landers
The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects. Image © Peter Landers

The Water Tank, Keeling House / Brian Heron Architects           

The Water Tank, Keeling House / Brian Heron Architects. Image © Terry Duffell
The Water Tank, Keeling House / Brian Heron Architects. Image © Terry Duffell

The Westworks / Allies and Morrison    

The Westworks / Allies and Morrison. Image © Allies and Morrison
The Westworks / Allies and Morrison. Image © Allies and Morrison

Turner's House / Butler Hegarty Architects       

Turner's House / Butler Hegarty Architects. Image © Anne Purkiss
Turner's House / Butler Hegarty Architects. Image © Anne Purkiss

University of Roehampton Library / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios          

University of Roehampton Library / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Image © Hufton + Crow
University of Roehampton Library / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Image © Hufton + Crow

Upper Richmond Road / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Upper Richmond Road / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar
Upper Richmond Road / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar

VEX / Chance de Silva & Scanner

VEX / Chance de Silva & Scanner. Image © Helene Binet
VEX / Chance de Silva & Scanner. Image © Helene Binet

Victoria and Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A  

Victoria and Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A. Image © Hufton + Crow
Victoria and Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A. Image © Hufton + Crow

Victoria and Albert Museum Members' Room / Carmody Groarke      

Victoria and Albert Museum Members' Room / Carmody Groarke. Image © Rory Gardiner
Victoria and Albert Museum Members' Room / Carmody Groarke. Image © Rory Gardiner

Victoria Hall King's Cross / Stanton Williams        

Victoria Hall King's Cross / Stanton Williams. Image © Nick Hufton
Victoria Hall King's Cross / Stanton Williams. Image © Nick Hufton

Walthamstow Wetlands / Witherford Watson Mann       

Walthamstow Wetlands / Witherford Watson Mann. Image © Heini Schneebeli
Walthamstow Wetlands / Witherford Watson Mann. Image © Heini Schneebeli

Waterloo City Farm / Feilden Fowles Architects      

Waterloo City Farm / Feilden Fowles Architects. Image © Feilden Fowles Architects
Waterloo City Farm / Feilden Fowles Architects. Image © Feilden Fowles Architects

Weston Street / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Weston Street / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar
Weston Street / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar

White Collar Factory / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

White Collar Factory / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar
White Collar Factory / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar

Wilkins Terrace / Levitt Bernstein   

Wilkins Terrace / Levitt Bernstein. Image © Ben Blossom
Wilkins Terrace / Levitt Bernstein. Image © Ben Blossom

News via: RIBA.

Shortlist Announced for 2017 RIBA London Awards

A total of 85 buildings from the British capital have been shortlisted for the 2017 RIBA London Awards, including projects from Wilkinson Eyre, AHMM, Allies and Morrison, Herzog & de Meuron, and Rogers Stirk Harbour. All 85 buildings will now be visited and carefully assessed by one of four regional juries, before the regional winners are selected in June of this year.

