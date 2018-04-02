93-Building Shortlist Announced for 2018 RIBA London Awards
Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave Ltd.. Image © Studio Weave
Since 1996, the
Royal Institute of British Architects ( RIBA) has hosted awards for exemplary buildings across the UK by RIBA Chartered Architects and RIBA International Fellows. This year, 93 projects were shortlisted out of 203 entries for the 2018 RIBA London Awards; including designs by Foster + Partners, Hawkins\Brown, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, and Make Architects. Each project will be visited by one of five London juries during the month of April. Winners will be announced at the award ceremony on May 15th at the RIBA headquarters at 66 Portland Place, London.
15 Clerkenwell Close / Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects
15 Clerkenwell Close / Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects. Image © Tim Soar
25 Savile Row / Piercy & Company
25 Savile Row / Piercy & Company. Image © Nick Hufton
53 Great Suffolk Street / Hawkins\Brown
53 Great Suffolk Street / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Jim Stephenson
70 Wilson / Astudio Ltd
70 Wilson / Astudio Ltd. Image © Will Pryce
A Mews Collection / 6a architects
A Mews Collection / 6a architects. Image © Johan Dehlin
Abell and Cleland / DSDHA
Abell and Cleland / DSDHA. Image © Luca Miserocchi
Alex Monroe Workshop / DSDHA
Alex Monroe Workshop / DSDHA. Image © Luca Miserocchi
Angel Court / Fletcher Priest Architects
Angel Court / Fletcher Priest Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner
Bellenden Primary School / Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture
Bellenden Primary School / Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture . Image © Anthony Coleman
Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave Ltd.
Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave Ltd.. Image © Studio Weave
Bethnal Green Memorial / Arboreal Architecture
Bethnal Green Memorial / Arboreal Architecture. Image © Marcela Spadaro
Black Stone House / 6a architects
Black Stone House / 6a architects. Image © Johan Dehlin
Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners
Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © Aaron Hargreaves
Brentford Lock West Block E / Mæ
Brentford Lock West Block E / Mæ . Image © Rory Gardiner
Bridge Theatre / Haworth Tompkins
Bridge Theatre / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Philip Vile
Bush Theatre / Haworth Tompkins
Bush Theatre / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Philip Vile
Camden Courtyards / Sheppard Robson
Camden Courtyards / Sheppard Robson. Image © Simon Kennedy
Caroline Place / Amin Taha Architects + Groupwork
Caroline Place / Amin Taha Architects + Groupwork. Image © Tim Soar
Central Parade / Gort Scott
Central Parade / Gort Scott . Image © Dirk Lindner
Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown
Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane
Charles Dickens School / Maccreanor Lavington
Charles Dickens School / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker
Chobham Manor / Haworth Tompkins
Chobham Manor / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Dartmouth Park House / AY Architects
Dartmouth Park House / AY Architects. Image © Anthony Boulanger
De Beauvoir Block / Henley Halebrown
De Beauvoir Block / Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane
Elm Grove Hall, Student residence and conference centre / MJP Architects
Elm Grove Hall, Student residence and conference centre / MJP Architects. Image © Simon Kennedy
Faraday House / dRMM architects
Faraday House / dRMM architects. Image © Andy Stagg
Fitzrovia House / Carmody Groarke
Fitzrovia House / Carmody Groarke. Image © Johan Dehlin
Gasholder Park / Bell Phillips Architects
Gasholder Park / Bell Phillips Architects. Image © John Sturrock
Gasholders London / WilkinsonEyre with Jonathan Tuckey Design
Gasholders London / WilkinsonEyre with Jonathan Tuckey Design. Image © Peter Landers
Gin Distillery / Open Practice Architecture
Gin Distillery / Open Practice Architecture. Image © Leon Chew
Graduate Centre, Queen Mary, University of London / Wilkinson Eyre
Graduate Centre, Queen Mary, University of London / Wilkinson Eyre. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Grange Primary School / Maccreanor Lavington
Grange Primary School / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker
Great Eastern Buildings / Karakusevic Carson Architects
Great Eastern Buildings / Karakusevic Carson Architects. Image © Emanuelis Stasaitis
Hackney Town Hall / Hawkins\Brown
Hackney Town Hall / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Siobhan Doran
Hawley Primary School / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Hawley Primary School / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar
Hazelhurst Court / Levitt Bernstein
Hazelhurst Court / Levitt Bernstein . Image © Tim Crocker
Herbal House / BuckleyGrayYeoman
Herbal House / BuckleyGrayYeoman. Image © Peter Landers
Here East / Hawkins\Brown
Here East / Hawkins\Brown. Image © GG Archard (top image) Pixelflakes (bottom image)
Herne Hill Velodrome / Hopkins Architects
Herne Hill Velodrome / Hopkins Architects. Image © Adam Scott
House and Studio Lambeth / Carmody Groarke
House and Studio Lambeth / Carmody Groarke. Image © Gilbert McCarragher
House in Coombe Park, Kingston / Eldridge London
House in Coombe Park, Kingston / Eldridge London. Image © Nick Guttridge
Ivydale Primary School / Hawkins\Brown
Ivydale Primary School / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Keyworth Primary School / Hawkins\Brown
Keyworth Primary School / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 / Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown
Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 / Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown. Image © Peter Landers
Kingsgate Primary Lower School / Maccreanor Lavington Architects
Kingsgate Primary Lower School / Maccreanor Lavington Architects. Image © Tim Crocker
Knox Bhavan Studio / Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Studio / Knox Bhavan Architects. Image © Dennis Gilbert
LAMDA / Niall McLaughlin Architects
LAMDA / Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane
LSQ London / Make Architects
LSQ London / Make Architects. Image © Robin Gautier
Maiden Lane / PRP
Maiden Lane / PRP. Image © Richard Chivers
Marlborough Primary School / Dixon Jones
Marlborough Primary School / Dixon Jones. Image © Paul Riddle
Midland Goods Shed / Bennetts Associates
Midland Goods Shed / Bennetts Associates. Image © Oliver Pohlmann
Mildmay / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios & Matthew Lloyd Architects
Mildmay / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios & Matthew Lloyd Architects. Image © Will Pryce
Moray Mews / Peter Barber Architects
Moray Mews / Peter Barber Architects. Image © Morley von Sternberg
No1 New Oxford Street / Orms
No1 New Oxford Street / Orms. Image © Timothy Soar
Nobu Hotel / Ron Arad Architects + Ben Adams Architects
Nobu Hotel / Ron Arad Architects + Ben Adams Architects. Image © Nicholas Worley
Pinnacle N10 / pH+
Pinnacle N10 / pH+. Image © Tim Soar
Porcelain Gallery / Simon Astridge Architecture Workshop
Porcelain Gallery / Simon Astridge Architecture Workshop. Image © Nicholas Worley
R7, Kings Cross / Duggan Morris Architects
R7, Kings Cross / Duggan Morris Architects. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Red House / 31/44 Architects
Red House / 31/44 Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner
Riverlight / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
Riverlight / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Anthony Coleman
Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre & The Angela Burgess Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects
Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre & The Angela Burgess Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects. Image © Adam Scott
Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 / Maccreanor Lavington
Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker
Salters Hall / De Metz Forbes Knight Architects
Salters Hall / De Metz Forbes Knight Architects. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen Architects
Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen Architects. Image © Walters & Cohen Architects
Scenario House / Scenario Architecture
Scenario House / Scenario Architecture. Image © Matt Clayton
Shaftesbury Theatre / Bennetts Associates
Shaftesbury Theatre / Bennetts Associates. Image © Peter Cook
Somers Town Bridge / Moxon Architects
Somers Town Bridge / Moxon Architects. Image © Simon Kennedy
South Gardens / Maccreanor Lavington
South Gardens / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker
St Augustines Church / Roz Barr Architects
St Augustines Church / Roz Barr Architects . Image © John Maclean
St James Market / Make Architects
St James Martket / Make Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner
Streatham and Clapham High School / Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture
Streatham and Clapham High School / Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman
Sutherland Road / Levitt Bernstein
Sutherland Road / Levitt Bernstein. Image © Tim Crocker
The Bourne Estate / Matthew Lloyd Architects
The Bourne Estate / Matthew Lloyd Architects. Image © Benedict Luxmoore
The Department Store / Squire and Partners
The Department Store / Squire and Partners. Image © James Jones
The Forge / Emrys Architects
The Forge / Emrys Architects. Image © Alan Williams
The Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
The Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Richard Byrant
The Makers House / Liddicoat & Goldhill
The Makers House / Liddicoat & Goldhill. Image © Simon Watson
The Record Hall / Karakusevic Carson Architects
The Record Hall / Karakusevic Carson Architects. Image © Mark Hadden
The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects
The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects. Image © Peter Landers
The Water Tank, Keeling House / Brian Heron Architects
The Water Tank, Keeling House / Brian Heron Architects. Image © Terry Duffell
The Westworks / Allies and Morrison
The Westworks / Allies and Morrison. Image © Allies and Morrison
Turner's House / Butler Hegarty Architects
Turner's House / Butler Hegarty Architects. Image © Anne Purkiss
University of Roehampton Library / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
University of Roehampton Library / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Image © Hufton + Crow
Upper Richmond Road / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Upper Richmond Road / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar
VEX / Chance de Silva & Scanner
VEX / Chance de Silva & Scanner. Image © Helene Binet
Victoria and Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A
Victoria and Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A. Image © Hufton + Crow
Victoria and Albert Museum Members' Room / Carmody Groarke
Victoria and Albert Museum Members' Room / Carmody Groarke. Image © Rory Gardiner
Victoria Hall King's Cross / Stanton Williams
Victoria Hall King's Cross / Stanton Williams. Image © Nick Hufton
Walthamstow Wetlands / Witherford Watson Mann
Walthamstow Wetlands / Witherford Watson Mann. Image © Heini Schneebeli
Waterloo City Farm / Feilden Fowles Architects
Waterloo City Farm / Feilden Fowles Architects. Image © Feilden Fowles Architects
Weston Street / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Weston Street / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar
White Collar Factory / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
White Collar Factory / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar
Wilkins Terrace / Levitt Bernstein
Wilkins Terrace / Levitt Bernstein. Image © Ben Blossom
News via: RIBA.
