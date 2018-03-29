World
Louvers House / MIA Design Studio

  • 00:00 - 29 March, 2018
Louvers House / MIA Design Studio
Louvers House / MIA Design Studio, © Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki

  • Architects

    MIA Design Studio

  • Location

    Thảo Điền, Vietnam

  • Architect in Charge

    Nguyen Hoang Manh

  • Concept Team

    Nguyen Quoc Long, Nguyen Ha Nam

  • Technical Team

    Bui Hoang Bao, Le Van Hung

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Text description provided by the architects. From MIA Design Studio’s perspective, Louvers house is not only a living shelter but also reflects our client’s living style. Our client wanted to make a great combination of spaces to keep traditional communication between generations of a traditional Vietnamese family. That is how we simply started designing a house with a big void in the middle as a bridge to connect all the spirits of the house. This void with water scape and skylight creates a natural connection between bedrooms, living room, Spa, Gym and even the parking area. This principle has an ingenious use of natural ventilation to keep the building cool and give the family refreshing experience. With local plants and overflow water, the void inside this house becomes a healing environment as the living soul of the house.

Diagram
Diagram

This house faces the sun rise with the fact that daylight would be soft and straight in the early morning but would be so harsh and aggressive in the middle of the day. To solve this problem, we have created the big canopy to reduce the heat from harsh sunlight at the high angle and the vertical louvers to let the early sunlight get inside the house and freshen the morning breeze with shadows and morning sunlight. Pattern of shadows is one of the natural advantages that we want to imply into the design to accept the rule of nature and play with it.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
 Moreover, taking advantage of the park in front of this property and surrounding landscape, we raised the living floor to create better accessibility to the parking area and explode the boundary to the landscape with private view from upper level. With this raised level, we designed a transition stair way to access the upper level with landscape and water flow for friendly welcome ambience and stress relieving from daily life. Designing a house with private but open view has created a comfortable living area where the family can enjoy a luxurious wellness in privacy.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Our design does not only reflect the culture of a modern Vietnamese family but also adapt the tropical weather to protect the subject from the disadvantages of the climatic weather. Our philosophy is not only creating forms and spaces but also connecting human living style with nature. 

© Hiroyuki Oki
