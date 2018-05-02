World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Aresto Arquitetura
  6. 2017
  Caxambu House / Aresto Arquitetura

Caxambu House / Aresto Arquitetura

  15:00 - 2 May, 2018
Caxambu House / Aresto Arquitetura
Caxambu House / Aresto Arquitetura, © Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

© Pedro Napolitano Prata

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Terras de Jundiaí Condominium on a corner lot, the house is built on the main floor and a lower floor that emerged from the use of the natural topography of the lot, which practically did not change. The simple forms were adopted so that the constructive process was more economical and fast. 

Diagram
Diagram

One challenge of the project was to adapt the construction to the small area available for construction. As the lot is the corner, much area was lost due to legal setbacks and therefore it was necessary to make the garage at a lower level. In the surroundings two distinct realities can be clearly seen, an abundant nature with the man living harmoniously in the areas of farms and farms, and a devastating and imposing occupation of the land, in the new neighborhoods and condominiums.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

To portray this feature of the place, the project is composed of two elements. A heavy, rough-looking base resembling a large stone representing the aggressive human occupation of nature, and a light white "shell" that overlaps this block representing the harmonious occupation of a man with nature. This overlapping reflects our desire as architects that live in harmony with nature is the model that prevails in the region.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

On the ground floor are situated: the living room integrated to the kitchen, the toilet, the gourmet space, the laundry room, the locker room, the storage room, the pool and the four bedrooms. On the pavement below is the garage designed for three cars. With a U-shaped plan, the residence involves the leisure area bringing privacy to the pool area. In the three dormitories facing the street, the solution to guarantee the privacy was to adopt windows with windows taller than the conventional one. 

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

The windows were designed to get the best use of ventilation and natural lighting. Externally the house was lined with white mass, ACM panels that hide the entrance door, natural stone, fulget coat. The finishing materials associated with the geometry of straight lines of the house give the project a contemporary and minimalist look.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Caxambu House / Aresto Arquitetura" [Casa Caxambu / Aresto Arquitetura] 02 May 2018. ArchDaily.

