All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Barn
  4. United States
  5. Furman + Keil Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Barn at Critter Creek / Furman + Keil Architects

Barn at Critter Creek / Furman + Keil Architects

  • 15:00 - 30 March, 2018
Barn at Critter Creek / Furman + Keil Architects
Barn at Critter Creek / Furman + Keil Architects, © Dror Baldinger
© Dror Baldinger

© Dror Baldinger

© Dror Baldinger
© Dror Baldinger

Text description provided by the architects. The bones that compose the multi-purpose barn at Critter Creek had a previous life as the owners’ home. After sheltering the homeowners for two decades, the structure was initially slated for demolition to make way for the family’s new home. Instead, the firm and client decided to repurpose and relocate the existing structure, preserving the spirit and memory embedded in this place. 

© Dror Baldinger
© Dror Baldinger

Exposed timber frame beams and rafters were carefully dismantled and numbered for reassembly. Re-engineered with new galvanized steel connectors, the rebuilt timber frame was extended to complete the entire barn interior.

Site Plan
Site Plan
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

The new building features spaces for art projects, repairs, vehicle maintenance and storage, along with the occasional party. A mezzanine was added to take advantage of the existing height within the structure and to segregate activities.

© Dror Baldinger
© Dror Baldinger

Rocks quarried from the site compose the two end gable walls. A cantilevered steel brow protects the five aluminum and glass garage doors. With the addition of two large dormers cross ventilation and natural light filter deep into the space. The reuse of douglas fir siding from the original interiors reinforces the memories of the previous home.

Structure
Structure
Section
Section

The sensitive reuse of this structure provides the family with a reflection on the past while accommodating their dreams for the future.

© Dror Baldinger
© Dror Baldinger
Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Barn United States
Cite: "Barn at Critter Creek / Furman + Keil Architects" 30 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891524/barn-at-critter-creek-furman-plus-keil-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

