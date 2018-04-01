World
i

i

i

i

i

  7. Administrative Office Building for Brussels West Police / BAEB

Administrative Office Building for Brussels West Police / BAEB

  • 05:00 - 1 April, 2018
Administrative Office Building for Brussels West Police / BAEB
© Julien Forthomme
© Julien Forthomme

© Julien Forthomme

  • Architects

    BAEB

  • Location

    Rue du Géomètre 45, 1080 Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, Belgium

  • Architects in Charge

    Emmanuel Bouffioux, Juan Ochogavia  

  • Area

    5120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Julien Forthomme

  • Team

    Emmanuel Bouffioux, Juan Ochogavia, Anthony Fays 

  • Collaborators

    ABCSIS-VAN WETTER SA, NEO&IDES, TPF ENGINEERING SA

  • Client

    Zone de Police Bruxelles-Ouest / Direction Appui –Sevice Infrastructure  
© Julien Forthomme
© Julien Forthomme

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by many residential buildings, a school and an area dedicated for temporary events with a football stadium and an Olympic pool, the new police station is situated at the junction between different mixed functions, sometimes calm, sometimes subjected to important happenings. It was essential to take this site’s characteristic into account before proposing a new face for the developing neighbourhood.

Concept
Concept

The project tends to submit to its surrounding environment, and the way the building is perceived was a central point of consideration. Designing a building that accommodates services typical for an authority and security institution proved to be a real challenge regarding functionality and symbolism. The design had to reflect a strong image to represent the Police, and at the same time it has to integrate smoothly in its context in order to be appropriated by the neighbourhood’s inhabitants.

Administrative Office Building for Brussels West Police / BAEB, © Julien Forthomme
© Julien Forthomme

Through its volumetry and proportions, the project creates a strong symbol in a determined environment, reflecting the services brought by the new station. The solution was born from an architectonical element found on Géomètre Street, thus ensuring an optimal integration and marking a symbol of force through a buffer wall between the private and public space. This approach allowed us to clearly distinguish the new police station, keeping at the same time a balance with the neighborhood’s other inhabitants.

Section
Section

We tried to reach our aim by working with a volumetry that respects the existing context. The new intervention had to be showcased as much as the surrounding buildings.

© Julien Forthomme
© Julien Forthomme

On a functional level, the design proposes bright and fluid spaces despite the challenge raised by a site with such a small surface. The free terraces provide the building with a certain flexibility through time.

© Julien Forthomme
© Julien Forthomme

In order to reinforce this adaptability, one of the most important aims of our approach was to ensure that all occupants benefit from natural light. The patio creates a certain lighting quality, flexibility, and a visual relationship between the building’s various occupants and visitors.

© Julien Forthomme
© Julien Forthomme
