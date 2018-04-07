World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Heinle Wischer and Partner Awarded First Place in Małopolska Science Center Competition

Heinle Wischer and Partner Awarded First Place in Małopolska Science Center Competition

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Heinle Wischer and Partner Awarded First Place in Małopolska Science Center Competition
Save this picture!
Heinle Wischer and Partner Awarded First Place in Małopolska Science Center Competition, Courtesy of Heinle, Wischer and Partner
Courtesy of Heinle, Wischer and Partner

Heinle Wischer and Partner’s design for a triangular shaped building has been awarded first place in a competition to design the Małopolska Science Center in KrakowPoland. The competition brief, which called for a design which would be both iconic and innovative, was responded with a proposal by the team that creates a new landmark for the Malopolska region of Poland.

Read about their winning design after the break.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Heinle, Wischer and Partner
Courtesy of Heinle, Wischer and Partner

The aim of the design of the science center is to be a simple, yet expressive building. Its triangular form is partially buried in the ground with the slope descending from north to south, until it meets the ground plane. This allows the roof to become an occupiable space and serves not only as a landscaped area, which has been called the “Garden of the Senses,” but also as an observation deck for flight demonstrations and other events which frequently occur on the abandoned aircraft runway near the site.

Courtesy of Heinle, Wischer and Partner Courtesy of Heinle, Wischer and Partner Courtesy of Heinle, Wischer and Partner Courtesy of Heinle, Wischer and Partner + 14

The building is divided into four main sections which serve as areas for conferences, a main entrance, an exhibition space, and ancillary rooms which house laboratories and spaces for workshops. Each area has variability in its floor layouts as well as in the heights of the rooms, which allows visitors to meander through the spaces.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Heinle Wischer and Partner’s scheme also features innovative sustainable design solutions including a heating and cooling system which uses geothermal energy and using native plant species in the roof garden to limit the occurrence of heat islands and to improve the microclimate near the building.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "Heinle Wischer and Partner Awarded First Place in Małopolska Science Center Competition" 07 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891502/heinle-wischer-and-partner-awarded-first-place-in-malopolska-science-center-competition/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »