Tiny (Yet Incredibly Detailed) Sketches of the Eiffel Tower and Historic Cathedrals

Duomo Di Colonia. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas

Lorenzo Concas, an architect, photographer and light designer based in Florence, creates tiny sketches which are layered with an incredible amount of detail. The width of these drawings only spans the length of a fineliner, yet Concas manages to fit in detailed recreations of elaborate ornament. His drawings accentuate the play of light and dark on these Gothic cathedrals and other famous monuments.

Using fineliners and Copic sketch markers, Concas captures these works of architecture from unique angles, allowing us to see the beauty and potential of these buildings in new ways. From intimate details of the Basilica di Santa Maria Novella to low angles which bring attention to the awe-inspiring height of the Eiffel Tower, these drawings exhibit the power of the sketch and how architecture can come alive through pen and paper.

Campanile di Giotto. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas

Chiesa di San Matteo. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas

Cattedrale di Beauvais. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas

Basilica di Santa Maria Novella. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas

Cupola di Santa Maria del Fiore. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas

Cattedrale di Valencia. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas

Basilica di San Petronio. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas

Tour Eiffel. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas

Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas

More of Lorenzo Concas' work, including his photography, can be seen on his website and his Instagram.