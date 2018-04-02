World
Tiny (Yet Incredibly Detailed) Sketches of the Eiffel Tower and Historic Cathedrals

Tiny (Yet Incredibly Detailed) Sketches of the Eiffel Tower and Historic Cathedrals
Duomo Di Colonia. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas
Duomo Di Colonia. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas

Lorenzo Concas, an architect, photographer and light designer based in Florence, creates tiny sketches which are layered with an incredible amount of detail. The width of these drawings only spans the length of a fineliner, yet Concas manages to fit in detailed recreations of elaborate ornament. His drawings accentuate the play of light and dark on these Gothic cathedrals and other famous monuments. 

Using fineliners and Copic sketch markers, Concas captures these works of architecture from unique angles, allowing us to see the beauty and potential of these buildings in new ways. From intimate details of the Basilica di Santa Maria Novella to low angles which bring attention to the awe-inspiring height of the Eiffel Tower, these drawings exhibit the power of the sketch and how architecture can come alive through pen and paper. 

Tour Eiffel. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas Campanile di Giotto. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas Cupola di Santa Maria del Fiore. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas Cattedrale di Valencia. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas

Campanile di Giotto. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas
Campanile di Giotto. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas
Chiesa di San Matteo. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas
Chiesa di San Matteo. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas
Cattedrale di Beauvais. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas
Cattedrale di Beauvais. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas
Basilica di Santa Maria Novella. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas
Basilica di Santa Maria Novella. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas
Cupola di Santa Maria del Fiore. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas
Cupola di Santa Maria del Fiore. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas
Cattedrale di Valencia. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas
Cattedrale di Valencia. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas
Basilica di San Petronio. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas
Basilica di San Petronio. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas
Tour Eiffel. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas
Tour Eiffel. Courtesy of Lorenzo Concas
Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas
Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore. Courtesy Lorenzo Concas

More of Lorenzo Concas' work, including his photography, can be seen on his website and his Instagram.

