Casa Cho / Ana Machado Arquitetura

Architect Ana Machado Arquitetura

Location Rio Acima, Brazil

Architect in Charge Ana Machado

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Daniel Mansur

Collaborator Vanessa Mendes

Structure Bedê Engenharia de Estruturas

Steel Structure Techneaço

Scaffolding Aludesign

Lighting Iluminar

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Rio Acima, state of Minas Gerais - Brazil, in a hilly site with a slope of approximately twenty meters, the 500m² residence is implanted in a single floor, which integrates the exterior landscape. The room’s distribution benefits the conviviality of the residents and value the surrounding nature, whose role was fundamental in the project design, which was carefully thought together with the owners, from its implantation to the design of interiors and furniture definition.

A horizontal line defined by a deck gives the house’s volume with three other inclined lines, giving the movement of its roof.

The metallic structure and the apparent concrete forms the residence as a painting inserted in the existing nature. Few material finishes were used in the project, creating a design unity. The use of wood, Portuguese sidewalk and concrete forms a neutral base for the green views, through the large glass frames and openings to the exterior.