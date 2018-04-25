World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Ana Machado Arquitetura
  6. 2015
  7. Casa Cho / Ana Machado Arquitetura

Casa Cho / Ana Machado Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 25 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Cho / Ana Machado Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Casa Cho / Ana Machado Arquitetura, © Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur

© Daniel Mansur © Daniel Mansur © Daniel Mansur © Daniel Mansur + 34

  • Collaborator

    Vanessa Mendes

  • Structure

    Bedê Engenharia de Estruturas

  • Steel Structure

    Techneaço

  • Scaffolding

    Aludesign

  • Lighting

    Iluminar
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Rio Acima, state of Minas Gerais - Brazil, in a hilly site with a slope of approximately twenty meters, the 500m² residence is implanted in a single floor, which integrates the exterior landscape. The room’s distribution benefits the conviviality of the residents and value the surrounding nature, whose role was fundamental in the project design, which was carefully thought together with the owners, from its implantation to the design of interiors and furniture definition.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur

A horizontal line defined by a deck gives the house’s volume with three other inclined lines, giving the movement of its roof.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur

The metallic structure and the apparent concrete forms the residence as a painting inserted in the existing nature. Few material finishes were used in the project, creating a design unity. The use of wood, Portuguese sidewalk and concrete forms a neutral base for the green views, through the large glass frames and openings to the exterior.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Casa Cho / Ana Machado Arquitetura" [Casa Cho / Ana Machado Arquitetura] 25 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891488/casa-cho-ana-machado-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »