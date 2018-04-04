World
  7. Lake Wilderness Elementary School / TCF Architecture

Lake Wilderness Elementary School / TCF Architecture

  • 13:00 - 4 April, 2018
Lake Wilderness Elementary School / TCF Architecture
Lake Wilderness Elementary School / TCF Architecture, © Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert

© Pete Eckert © Pete Eckert © Pete Eckert © Pete Eckert + 29

  • Architects

    TCF Architecture

  • Location

    24216 Witte Rd SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038, United States

  • Lead Architect

    Brian Ho

  • Designer

    Scott Olson

  • Project Team

    Gerry Pless, Mona Rezvani, Ryan Cornwall, JR Mill, Cassie Hodge, Sheena Hewett, Venita Brown, Mishka Morgus, Paul Irving

  • Area

    94000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Pete Eckert

  • Civil Engineer

    AHBL / Todd Sawin, Jason Isenberg

  • Structural Engineer

    PCS Structural Solutions / Jack Pinkard, Luke Heath

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Metrix Engineers / Josh Robischan, Eric Nordland

  • Electrical Engineer

    BCE Engineers / Chuck Heaton, Carrie Taylor

  • Envelope Consultant

    OAC Services

  • Acoustical Consultant

    SSA Acoustics / Bill Stewart

  • Food Service Design

    Clevenger Associates / Tony Clevenger, Brent Hall

  • Hardware Consultant

    Adams Consulting & Estimating, Gordon Adams
© Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert

Text description provided by the architects. The Lake Wilderness Elementary School project began as a modernization to an existing campus of aged buildings and portables. The design process brought opportunity to fully transform the campus to provide a new 94,000 SF, two-story building designed for 850 students. 

Site plan
Site plan

To strategically allow the former school to remain functional during transition, the new building occupies the site of former playfields. Lake Wilderness now sits toward the rear of the parcel, on an upper plateau of the bi-level site. In plan, its curved circulation spine is joined by four radial wings. This layout tightly knits four facades at the public side, and fans out in the back to invite light and views to the interiors.

© Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert
Diagram
Diagram
© Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert

The rising population of the Maple Valley region actively contributes toward the status of Lake Wilderness Elementary as one largest in the State. Future growth is anticipated within the building’s floor plan. Ground-level voids offer semi-sheltered outdoor spaces, ready to be infilled as classrooms as the need for incremental growth arises. A robust, five classroom pre-school program is supported by its own conference rooms and satellite offices, essentially making it a “school within a school.”

© Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert

The spirit of the project is revealed in its appropriate scale and thoughtful vernacular, which emerged as a response to the residential context and large program size.  Courtyards are nestled between simple, efficient “learning neighborhoods”. The building employs strong, simple gable forms relating to the adjacent neighborhood. Brick cladding provides in impression of quality and permanence.  

© Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert

Inside, Lake Wilderness guests, students and staff are greeted by child-like design elements. Playful iconography, acoustic art installations, and strategic blocks of color foster a sense of whimsy. The interior scale of the school is reduced to environments of playfulness, intimacy and wonder.

© Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert
