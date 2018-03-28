World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Japan
  5. HIBINOSEKKEI
  6. 2017
  7. MK-S Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

MK-S Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

  • 22:00 - 28 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MK-S Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro
Save this picture!
MK-S Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro, © Kenjiro Yoshimi
© Kenjiro Yoshimi

© Kenjiro Yoshimi © Kenjiro Yoshimi © Kenjiro Yoshimi © Kenjiro Yoshimi + 21

Save this picture!
© Kenjiro Yoshimi
© Kenjiro Yoshimi

Text description provided by the architects. These are a classroom for preschool children and an after-school childcare center in a kindergarten in Yokohama. This is a renovation project of two sections of dilapidated dwelling with shop, which is 40 years old and a two-storied building, to change them into 4 classrooms. The key concept is “SATELLITE”, concomitant with the main facility kindergarten located across from the site and with the hope that this building will become the place like children’s base.

Save this picture!
© Kenjiro Yoshimi
© Kenjiro Yoshimi

The existing exterior is kept, and we put some skins with dot pattern according to the design image of galaxy. Giving depth with light and shadow, we tried to update the image of former old building.

Save this picture!
© Kenjiro Yoshimi
© Kenjiro Yoshimi
Save this picture!
East Elevation
East Elevation
Save this picture!
© Kenjiro Yoshimi
© Kenjiro Yoshimi

By setting distinctive windows, passers-by can see inside. It makes chances that people get to know the curriculum of this program. It gives brightness to the inside and close relationship to the outside.

Save this picture!
© Kenjiro Yoshimi
© Kenjiro Yoshimi
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Kenjiro Yoshimi
© Kenjiro Yoshimi

Regarding the interior, plyboards which looks rough in spite of natural materials are used. Like a base, everything is kept compact for realizing the unity among the building of interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
© Kenjiro Yoshimi
© Kenjiro Yoshimi
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Japan
Cite: "MK-S Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro" 28 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891418/mk-s-nursery-hibinosekkei-plus-youji-no-shiro/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »