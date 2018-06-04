World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Turkey
  5. Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Yemeksepeti Park / Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects

Yemeksepeti Park / Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects

  • 03:00 - 4 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Yemeksepeti Park / Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

© Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden + 40

  • Architects

    Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects

  • Location

    Levent Mahallesi, 34330 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey

  • Architect in Charge

    Kerem Erginoğlu, Hasan Çalışlar, Başak Tüzer, Armağan Ekiz, Onat Över, Özge Üstündağ, Beril Çiçek, Hilal Kurt, Dila Korkmaz

  • Area

    9283.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Cemal Emden

  • Project Management

    SPM Project Management

  • Main Contractor

    Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects

  • Interior Design

    Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects

  • Interior Steel Structure

    2e Design

  • Mechanical Project

    MEP Proje

  • Electrical Project

    Tasarım Proje

  • Lightning Consultant

    ONOFF Lighting Design & Consultancy

  • Woodwork

    GEMAR & Atak Furniture

  • Client

    Yemeksepeti
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

'Yemeksepeti Park' is located in the centre of İstanbul on Büyükdere Street in Levent. It covers an area of 9,283 m² and serves as the Headquarter of Yemeksepeti. Because the company provides services for 7/24, the continuous dynamic life style has formed the base for the main concept of the project. At the entrance people are welcomed with a five floor high gallery with five flying bridges. Bridges all have a unique name and theme color and they bind the floors with the sleeping rooms. The sleeping rooms also follow the theme colors and names, and each have an area of 8 m². They operate as self-refreshing areas in the building. Each floor's design was based on the different departments’ needs and as a whole the designs express the differences of these needs through use of colors, themes and ideas. The color schema of the floors were derived from the company's logo. The colors start with a yellow tone and finish with a dark red tone. The cores include technical rooms, WC’s, and other storage rooms. Kitchenettes are located at the entrances of each floor seperated by semipermable fixtures.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Ground floor

After entering from the turnstile, and passing the main gallery, users meet the studio for 'yemek.com' and meeting rooms which were designed as small-shop concepts, and a dining hall. The dining hall was designed with the concept of 'diner' and includes leisure time activities such as table tennis.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

1st floor

This floor’s color theme is the dark red-color and the plan only covers the west wing of building. The Sales and Business Development departments are located here. Various capsule shaped spaces has been placed to serve as meeting rooms and director offices. Rest of the area has the open-office concept with 10-18 pac workstations. Also, a relax-circle space is located in the middle of floor which is designed a few steps lower than the floor level.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

2nd floor

The color theme for this floor is red and the floor covers both the west and east wings. The west wing of the floor is reserved for the operation department, and the east side houses cafe, fitness and social activity area. There is an enormous loop table which has 3 arcs to enter the center area and continues all the way to the west wing. Lighting was designed on upper level according to this endless table, and this continuity forms the main idea of the floor. On east wing, the cafe and free time activity area is designed in a lively, dynamic atmosphere with amorphous and geometric shapes and colors.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

3rd floor

The floors is dominated with hues of orange, serves both the west and east wings of the building. On the west wing, IT department is located with management offices and speed-meeting areas. With speed-meeting areas, effectivity on workspaces was aimed. On east side, department of finance, public relations and administrative affairs were placed.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

4th floor

The concept of the floor was formed by hexagon shapes and an yellow-orange midtone. On open office area hexagon workstations are supported with honeycomb lighting and hexagon carpets on the floor. Resting area in the open office zone aims to bring social activities and working together. Library corner, ‘Cloud’ shaped lighting fixtures and hammocks in the ‘Cloud’ zone define the resting area. CEO room was located at the end of flat with private WC, changing room and bar. East side of building was designed as a leisure-activity area called the game area.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

East side of 4th and 5th floors

From the 4th floor to east wing of the 5th floor, the existing floor was cut to place tribun-like stairs with screens facing the seats on the stairs. The area is aimed to generate a gathering point where the users can watch a movie, a sport game or have a conference. There is an another opening cut to place a hammock net and a 2 story high bookcase. The net can be walked and sit on, also serves as a social area. Chess and other game features are the part of these leisure time activities. Color degradation finishes with yellow tones. The floor has one big meeting room which is used by directors for special meetings. Also, this zone has the access to the roof-top with yellow stairs which supports the dynamism on the floor.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Turkey
Cite: "Yemeksepeti Park / Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects" 04 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891417/yemeksepeti-park-erginoglu-and-calislar-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »