Wave House / Seppo Mäntylä

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. Wave is a new generation log home manufactured by Polar Life Haus, a Finnish wooden house manufacturing company. Designed by Finnish architect Seppo Mäntylä, Wave is combination of solid wooden constructions, glass and steel. The unique curving shape of the house was inspired by the design of boats and airplanes.

The house was on show at the annual Finnish Housing Fair held in Mikkeli in July – August 2017. The house won all three categories at the show: the Best House, the Best Interior and the Best Garden.

Polar Life Haus is a Finnish family company dating back to 1907 and is also known as Honkatalot in Finland. The company manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes with a special focus on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature. A half of the houses manufactured each year are delivered around the world – mainly Germany, France and Russia.

Seppo Mäntylä is one of the leading Finnish wooden house architects. Polar Life Haus has collaborated with him on several projects.