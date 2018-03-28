ƯU ĐÀM Vegetarian Restaurant / Le House

+ 64

Architects Le House

Location 34 Hàng Bài, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Designer Le House

Area 1000.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of a crowded Hanoi Street, Ưu Đàm Vegetarian quietly blossoms as a verdant and peaceful oasis welcoming thirsty pedestrians on the desert. Walking through the terrace, passing the Multi-face Buddha relief sculpture, visitors merge themselves into Ưu Đàm’s space to cast off all their burdens outside the gate.

The three-storey space of the restaurant represents to three Buddhist periods: the Past- the Present and the Future. Each storey will be an interesting discovery for visitor who himself will experience what are trying to be sent by the sincere heart through each interior design corner, each manually selected table napkin, chopsticks, bowl and each vegetables of the restaurant. In the current noisy and busy life, it’s hard to be not engulfed in such peaceful space to be back to human’s religious meditation ego.

Ưu Đàm is the Vietnamese transcription of “Udumbara” in Sanskrit, which means “an auspicious flower from heaven”. According to Buddhist scriptures, Udumbara are extremely rare, they bloom only once every three millennium when a holy Buddha appears in the human world. After thousands of years absorbing essence of earth and heaven, Udumbara blossoms quietly, a pure and precious signal of a prosperous new era.

Inspired by that story, Ưu Đàm Vegetarian was built with a desire to spread this positive spirit. Ưu Đàm Vegetarian offers a cozy and quiet vibe, with exquisite, nutritious and healthy cuisine in a peaceful and relaxing environment for all our precious diners, their families and friends. We hope that Ưu Đàm Vegan helps our valuable customers lead a healthy life and find their inner peace.

Each and every dish and drink is the essence of Mother Nature, prepared from the heart by dedicated and highly skilled chefs. All diners are valued and cherished as an Udumbara in the Buddhist heart.