  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Renesa Architecture Design Interiors
  6. 2018
  The Pink Zebra / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors

The Pink Zebra / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors

  • 20:00 - 27 March, 2018
The Pink Zebra / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors
© Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang
© Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang

  • Principal Architect

    Sanjay Arora

  • Concept Design Head/ Branding

    Sanchit Arora

  • Interior Designer

    Vandana Arora

  • Architectural Design

    Virender Singh

  • Conceptual Team

    Manav Dang

  • Architectural Intern

    Pranat Singh, Mayank Goyal

  • Studio in-charge

    Dharminder Kumar

  • Lighting

    White Lighting Solutions - Siddharth Arora, Udit Duggal.

  • Structural Consultant

    Devender Damle.

  • Site Graphics Team Head

    Pankaj Kumar

  • Studio Head Architect| Concept Design Head

    Sanchit Arora

  • Clients

    Sagar Bhatia, Jaivardhan Bhatia.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang
© Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang

Text description provided by the architects. Merging Funk into Details - A Concoction of Design Theories.

The Pink Zebra aka Feast India Co. (FIC) is a take on the bygone British Culture in the city of Cawnpore. With the extravagance of the European Grandeur, not many know how important the city of Cawnpore(now Kanpur) was to the British Corporation of India. The design story initiates the change over time by re-writing an architectural essay through this space amalgamation of old with the quirkiness of  Art Nouveau glitz (which can be seen throughout the city)

Exploded View
Exploded View
Exploded View
Exploded View

The purpose of making "The Pink Zebra" was to speak of a complex and contradictory architecture based on the richness and ambiguity of old and modern experience including that very experience which is inherent in art. The core idea was to create a hybrid rather than pure, compromising rather than clean and leave the visitor hanging in the middle of an artistic sea.

© Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang
© Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang

Ideating initiated from the clients love for Wes Anderson's set ideology and his love for fearful quirkiness along with constructed frames throughout this space.The love for extreme symmetry and restricted color palettes can often give the expression of a surreal , self contained world but adding that certain bizarre element to break that monotony of Wes's spatial ideology came through the black and white zebra lines dipping themselves in the pink monotone set in the British Raj's colonial order.

1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang
© Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang
Terrace Floor Concept
Terrace Floor Concept
© Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang
© Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang

The simple idea was to create a distinct aesthetic architectural style that connects to the city people and poses its stand by the use of a striking color palette . The Pink Zebra with its unique facade design creates an everlasting effect on the passersby and invites them into a magical , expertly crafted world whose spaces are framed to treat the eyes.

© Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang
© Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "The Pink Zebra / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors" 27 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891362/the-pink-zebra-renesa-architecture-design-interiors/> ISSN 0719-8884

