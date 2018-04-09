Televic / Tv Naert + Declerck-Daels

+ 26

Architects Declerck-Daels, Tv Naert

Location Leo Bekaertlaan 1, 8870 Izegem, Belgium

Lead Architects Wouter Naert, Bernard Declerck

Project Year 2014

Photographs Filip Dujardin

Manufacturers Loading...

Gross Built Area 4 500 m² + 2 200 m² Underground Parking More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Televic develops, manufactures and installs top end high-tech communication systems for specific niche markets. The consortium of architects Naert & Declerck-Daels designed their HQ, confirming Televic ’s global position. The new building consists of 4.500m² of offices and laboratories and it has an underground car park of 2.200 m². The existing production building was integrated into the new constructions.

The outer shell is a closed landmark. A solid box that hides its secrets. This is in contrast with the translucent inner facades, focusing on the main square. This central spot is a crossroad of knowledge, forming the heart of the site. The square is extended into the reception. Also inside you can find multiple meeting points allowing the staff to share ideas in a welcoming environment.

Save this picture! Underground and Ground Floor Plan

The volumes are strategically planned according to the orientation and insolation, creating an alternation of transparency and solidity. It is both closed and attractive. The new volumes are dialoguing with the existent buildings. The architects opted for a sober combination of gray and white concrete, black window frames, oak furniture, plantations and Televic green.

The columns accentuate the rhythm of the pure construction. The technical installations are very basic and efficient. Above all, this building is an optimal workplace where highly qualified staff can fully exploit their creativity. Pragmatism, spaciousness, durability, light, versatility, comfort and experience are keywords for this project.