All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Resolution: 4 Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. North Fork Bay House / Resolution: 4 Architecture

North Fork Bay House / Resolution: 4 Architecture

  • 13:00 - 27 March, 2018
North Fork Bay House / Resolution: 4 Architecture
North Fork Bay House / Resolution: 4 Architecture, Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture
Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture

Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture

  • Architects

    Resolution: 4 Architecture

  • Location

    Laurel, United States

  • Partners

    Joseph Tanney, Robert Luntz

  • Project Architect

    Jonathan Tucker

  • Project Team

    Patty Clayton

  • Area

    1650.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Modular Manufacturer

    Simplex Homes

  • Contractor

    Teresi Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    Dominick R. Pilla Associates

  • Awards

    2017 AIA Long Island Commendation Award
    • More Specs Less Specs
Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture
Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. With direct access to Great Peconic Bay, this prefab beach house is designed to be a weekend retreat for a young Brooklyn family of four, and seasonal residence for the client’s Florida-based parents. The prefabricated modules are set atop the site-built steel frame, allowing for views of the bay as one arrives via the long, tree-lined gravel drive. While the house is not technically within a FEMA-designated flood zone, the strategy of lifting the house is a direct response to the client's concerns about potential flooding in the future. Simultaneously, this strategy provides outstanding views of the bay from the main level, while creating shaded and sheltered outdoor space below the house for parking, lounging, and woodworking—including the grandfather's latest project: building a small sailboat.

Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture
Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture
Plans
Plans
Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture
Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture

One gains entry via an open-riser exterior stair to a courtyard deck, where adjacent trees fill the view and sunlight flows into the house. Full-height sliding glass doors facing the bay connect the open-plan communal space to a large bayside deck and the beach beyond.

Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture
Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture
Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture
Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture

As a weekend retreat, the family's two young girls enjoy their bunkroom with custom built-in Baltic birch bunk beds and integrated toy cubbies. Parents and grandparents also appreciate their own custom built-in Baltic birch bed platforms with integrated side tables and headboards, as well as the built-in natural maple wardrobes. Interior materials evoke a beach vibe, and make for easy cleaning: large-format tile flooring throughout the home, subway tile bathroom walls with glass mosaic tile accents, Caesarstone countertops, Corian backsplashes, maple cabinets, Baltic birch millwork, and stainless steel appliances. Exterior materials—chosen for their durability—hold up to the harsh coastal climate. Kynar-coated corrugated aluminum siding withstands the corrosive salt air while providing beautiful tone and texture. Warm natural cedar used for siding, railings, the outdoor shower enclosure, and the brise-soleil—along with Ipe decking—complement the cool metal siding.

Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture
Courtesy of Resolution: 4 Architecture
Cite: "North Fork Bay House / Resolution: 4 Architecture" 27 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891316/north-fork-bay-house-resolution-4-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

