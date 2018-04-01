Residence 54 / SPC Technocons

Save this picture! © Sitthisak Namkham | ban lae Suan magazine

Save this picture! © Sitthisak Namkham | ban lae Suan magazine

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation of an almost 30 years old Town-house. When we got this building the condition was really bad. The house itself has settlement about 30cm from front to back. And 1st floor and 2nd floor Beam’s Structure is failed. They have a crack mark on it. And we also find it failed also. We decide to keep only structure and repaired to make sure that it will not have more Problem in the future. And we also design iron structure to support the concrete structure like and X- Brace to make the structure more rigid.

The concept of the house is to make the house to a new look for space and facade. We decided to Brake the wall on the side of the house to make space more connected to outside. We re-do the boundary wall to be the iron net look-alike for a vine to Grow. To cover the house by green view due to the limit Land area. And for the façade we use more glass façade to make space look bigger and for the allowed natural lights to come in.

We designed a Corten Steel main entrance folding door. For the interior, we want to create a flow space from front to back. We only have 1dining room on the first floor and it can open to connect to the living and pantry area. And the wall of the living room we decide to remove a Plasterer wall to reveal the existing Bridge to keep the Story for the House.

For the Stair, We want to have a very thin staircase. So we design a Corten steel folding stair hang from above to create a different feeling for other steel structure that in grey color. For the 2nd floor, We redesign the space. Extend the room to the existing corridor and use the lightweight material for the 2nd-floor area. We have 2 rooms one is Bedroom and the other is gathering space.

In gathering space we design a 4m. big rotating Windows that can rotate near 90 degrees operate by manual. And also Space for putting the Owner’s Collectible and gathering space. For the bed-room we design a 45 sqm space include toilet and walk-in closet space together to make the Room space more comfortable we combine the working /living /Relax space together