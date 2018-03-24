50 Housing Floor Plans: A Deck of Flashcards Featuring Desirable Collective Housing

Following up on their series of urban block flashcards, Spanish publisher a+t architecture publishers recently launched a new deck of cards featuring architecture that "promote[s] the compact city and the desirable dwelling." Titled 50 Housing Floor Plans, this new version contains examples of recent collective living projects, featuring buildings constructed between 2000 and 20017.

In addition to the floor plans, the cards include information about levels of privacy and openness to the outside, and also feature circulation routes and other key facts about the projects. The publisher states, "50 Housing Floor Plans is our bid to disseminate the collective housing in which we would like to live. It is not a pack of playing cards. It is a pack for better living."

Find more information about 50 Housing Floor Plans and see how to purchase here.