World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 50 Housing Floor Plans: A Deck of Flashcards Featuring Desirable Collective Housing

50 Housing Floor Plans: A Deck of Flashcards Featuring Desirable Collective Housing

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
50 Housing Floor Plans: A Deck of Flashcards Featuring Desirable Collective Housing
Save this picture!
50 Housing Floor Plans: A Deck of Flashcards Featuring Desirable Collective Housing, Courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Following up on their series of urban block flashcards, Spanish publisher a+t architecture publishers recently launched a new deck of cards featuring architecture that "promote[s] the compact city and the desirable dwelling." Titled  50 Housing Floor Plans, this new version contains examples of recent collective living projects, featuring buildings constructed between 2000 and 20017. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

In addition to the floor plans, the cards include information about levels of privacy and openness to the outside, and also feature circulation routes and other key facts about the projects. The publisher states, "50 Housing Floor Plans is our bid to disseminate the collective housing in which we would like to live. It is not a pack of playing cards. It is a pack for better living."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Find more information about 50 Housing Floor Plans and see how to purchase here

Save this picture!
Courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Save this picture!
Courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "50 Housing Floor Plans: A Deck of Flashcards Featuring Desirable Collective Housing" 24 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. AD Editorial Team) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891299/50-housing-floor-plans-a-deck-of-flashcards-featuring-desirable-collective-housing/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »