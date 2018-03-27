Walker + Simunic Residence / JaK Studio

+ 21

Structural Engineers Car Ltd

Approved Inspectors Salus AI

Main contractor Joakim O'Connor

Kitchen Supplier & Subcontractor Sola Kitchens

Decorative Artist John Harragon

Text description provided by the architects. The clients, a young professional couple, owned the top floor flat of a large detached Victorian property in Crouch End, North London, and wanted to extend their home to the attic floor.

Instead of a traditional two-storey apartment, the design aims at taking advantage of the height by breaking up partially the attic floor and creating a flat roof dormer to offer a cathedral space to the main living area.

The double height glazing, which leads to a small terrace, brings a great deal of light to the loft and offers breath-taking views onto North London and Alexandra Palace. The mezzanine space hosts the master bedroom with its en-suite and its own terrace.

While the external appearance of the extension is subservient to the existing building and surroundings, with matching brickwork and zinc roof, its internal decoration features exposed brickwork, bare concrete wall and copper finishes, giving an industrial touch to the loft. A timber paddle stairs and two concrete chimney breasts frame this immense space and act as focus points.