  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Spasm Design
  6. 2018
  7. House with the Soaring Rock / Spasm Design

House with the Soaring Rock / Spasm Design

  • 00:00 - 26 March, 2018
House with the Soaring Rock / Spasm Design
House with the Soaring Rock / Spasm Design, © Photographix
© Photographix

  • Architects

    Spasm Design

  • Location

    Alibag, India

  • Lead Architects

    Sangeeta Merchant, Anish Shetty, Denver Pereria, Divyesh Kargathra, Mansoor Kudalkar and Sanjeev Panjabi

  • Area

    767.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Photographix

  • Contractor

    Siddharth Constructions

  • Structural Engineer

    Rajeev Shah

  • Landscape

    A.Y. Ratiwalla
© Photographix
Text description provided by the architects. HOMES, celebrate LIFE.

They celebrate views, geographies, locales, climates…

The emotion one feels on arrival at the crest of the site is of liberation, an expanse.

© Photographix
The same emotion is distilled through the placement of the 4-ton rock that soars on the prong of a 6-meter cantilever...

The home predominantly faces the farmlands, Kavaddhara reservoir, and the highlands, witness to the most color-saturated sunsets.

© Photographix
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Photographix
Living spaces are framed between two simple planes, framing the views as cleanly as possible.

© Photographix
Another plane slips a bit under to become a terracotta terrace and pool plane…

Horizontal lines echo the nature of the PANORAMA.

Stating more would be a waste.

© Photographix
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "House with the Soaring Rock / Spasm Design" 26 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891255/house-with-the-soaring-rock-spasm-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

