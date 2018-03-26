House with the Soaring Rock / Spasm Design

-
Architects
LocationAlibag, India
Lead ArchitectsSangeeta Merchant, Anish Shetty, Denver Pereria, Divyesh Kargathra, Mansoor Kudalkar and Sanjeev Panjabi
Area767.0 m2
Project Year2018
Photographs
ContractorSiddharth Constructions
Structural EngineerRajeev Shah
LandscapeA.Y. Ratiwalla
Text description provided by the architects. HOMES, celebrate LIFE.
They celebrate views, geographies, locales, climates…
The emotion one feels on arrival at the crest of the site is of liberation, an expanse.
The same emotion is distilled through the placement of the 4-ton rock that soars on the prong of a 6-meter cantilever...
The home predominantly faces the farmlands, Kavaddhara reservoir, and the highlands, witness to the most color-saturated sunsets.
Living spaces are framed between two simple planes, framing the views as cleanly as possible.
Another plane slips a bit under to become a terracotta terrace and pool plane…
Horizontal lines echo the nature of the PANORAMA.
Stating more would be a waste.