  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  "Anti-Pavilion" Reframes National Sculpture Garden in Australia for NGV Triennal

"Anti-Pavilion" Reframes National Sculpture Garden in Australia for NGV Triennal

"Anti-Pavilion" Reframes National Sculpture Garden in Australia for NGV Triennal, Courtesy of Other Architects
Courtesy of Other Architects

Other Architects and Retallack Thompson designed a site-specific installation in the sculpture garden at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne for their inaugural NGV Triennial; an exhibition of international, contemporary art and design. Their concept? An "anti-pavilion."

Courtesy of Other Architects Courtesy of Other Architects Courtesy of Other Architects Courtesy of Other Architects

Courtesy of Other Architects
Courtesy of Other Architects
Courtesy of Other Architects
Courtesy of Other Architects

By using minimalism and repetition, Garden Wall simply reframes what already exists in the garden. Bluestone gravel pathways take you in and around the garden through a series of “rooms.” Outdoor spaces are defined with self-supporting steel frames clad in UV yarn mesh. Typically used in greenhouses, the mesh changes opacity, color, and reflectivity in the sunlight. Foxtail grass and eucalyptus leaves add a soft, natural element to the design.

Courtesy of Other Architects
Courtesy of Other Architects
Courtesy of Other Architects
Courtesy of Other Architects

This anti-pavilion is a key venue for Melbourne Design Week from March 15th–25th and will remain on display until April 15th as part of the NGV Triennal.

Cite: Lindsey Leardi. ""Anti-Pavilion" Reframes National Sculpture Garden in Australia for NGV Triennal" 01 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891253/anti-pavilion-reframes-australian-sculpture-garden/> ISSN 0719-8884

