"Anti-Pavilion" Reframes National Sculpture Garden in Australia for NGV Triennal

Other Architects and Retallack Thompson designed a site-specific installation in the sculpture garden at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne for their inaugural NGV Triennial; an exhibition of international, contemporary art and design. Their concept? An "anti-pavilion."

By using minimalism and repetition, Garden Wall simply reframes what already exists in the garden. Bluestone gravel pathways take you in and around the garden through a series of “rooms.” Outdoor spaces are defined with self-supporting steel frames clad in UV yarn mesh. Typically used in greenhouses, the mesh changes opacity, color, and reflectivity in the sunlight. Foxtail grass and eucalyptus leaves add a soft, natural element to the design.

This anti-pavilion is a key venue for Melbourne Design Week from March 15th–25th and will remain on display until April 15th as part of the NGV Triennal.