13th Beach Courtyard House / Auhaus Architecture

+ 18

Architects Auhaus Architecture

Location Torquay, Australia

Lead Architects Kate Fitzpatrick, Benjamin Stibbard

Area 339.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Derek Swalwell

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a sweeping arc to take in the extremities of the wedge shaped site, this house folds away from prevailing winds, enclosing a large, sheltered north facing courtyard, onto which all rooms face. The split level obscures road / neighbours and provides vistas to the treelined horizon beyond.

This new house on the 13th Beach golf course has been designed by Auhaus in response to site conditions - an irregular wedge shaped site, a slight upward slope from front to rear, driving winds across the course from the adjoining Thirteenth Beach, North facing front boundary, golfers regularly passing by on the southern edge, the obscuring of future neighbouring buildings (it is part of a newly opened land section and has no immediate neighbours yet). The sweeping plan takes in the extremities of the wedge shaped site, folding away from the prevailing winds and enclosing a large, sheltered north facing courtyard and pool.

A monolithic block wall inside the fence line bounds the long courtyard edge, creating a greater feeling of enclosure and seclusion within the main external zone. Large openings through the wall allowing foliage to spill through, giving the sense of an endless landscape beyond. All habitable rooms face into the central courtyard, providing outlook and a strong connectedness throughout the house. The split level plan delineates zones within the house whilst the relative height of the two levels obscures the immediate foreground of road / neighbours and provides a vista across to the treelined horizon.

The direct context is golf course and newly opened blocks adjoining the site on either side (not yet built upon). No vegetation on site or on neighbouring sites. An irregular wedge shaped site with a slope of 2m from the front to the rear. North facing frontage. Driving winds from the south-west. Auhaus evolved the design based on site responsiveness, the form takes in the extremities of the site, folds away from prevailing winds and encloses a large north facing courtyard. The split level obscures views to immediate road (headlights) and neighbours and provides a vista to treelined horizon beyond.