World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Scalar Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Anker-Jordan Residence / Scalar Architecture

Anker-Jordan Residence / Scalar Architecture

  • 13:00 - 24 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Anker-Jordan Residence / Scalar Architecture
Save this picture!
Anker-Jordan Residence / Scalar Architecture, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal + 46

  • Collaborators

    Ben Prager, Cristina Marti Vilar, Fernando Cremades, Julia Castano, Laura Hernandez Ramos, Lina Gao, Min Ji Kim, Murilo Machado Candido

  • Contractor

    Glen Builders – Paul Marks, General Contractor

  • Civil

    HEB engineering, inc

  • Structural

    Reilly Tarantino Engineering
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in a peninsula on Ossipee Lake, New Hampshire, the 3000 sf cottage is formed by two conjoined prisms that provide an elegant and singular resolution to a wide range of desires and concerns. Among these concerns are passive climate responses, adaptability for multi-generational living, and deference towards the spectacular surrounds - including the lake, forests, and White Mountains range beyond.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The cottage's lakeside site is uniquely challenging. Beyond its climate, topography, and vegetation - all orientations offer distinct opportunities in need of reconciliation: there are northern views, sparse southern solar exposure, western summer and northwestern winter winds, and southern and eastern neighbors to shield from.  

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The client family is invested both in the intermingling of the three generations, and the acknowledgment of the interdependent needs of all the generations. To this regard, the family favors the degree to which the spaces may be used as a gathering continuous sequence, whilst providing rather separate moments of isolation and play.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Using a process of adaptive computational design, the architect developed an elemental prism that maximizes interior volume while affording a high passive environmental efficiency and minimum impact on the site. The folded roof simultaneously negotiates the southern exposure, the northern views, the management of rain and snow precipitation, and the summer westerly winds. The interior of the prism is articulated as interconnected cells that afford a complex landscape of social interaction. The process is then reiterated in a fractal fashion to address a multi-generational dwelling program: A conjoined second prism - evolved from the first one, provides a discreet yet connected realm for the young adults occupying the middle level. Below it, the ground floor is given over to the grandparents’ quarters.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Structure Diagram
Structure Diagram
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Anker-Jordan Residence / Scalar Architecture" 24 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891204/anker-jordan-residence-scalar-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »